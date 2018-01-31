UK's Jisc Delivers World's First 400G National Research and Education Network with Ciena

LONDON & HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jisc, which operates the busiest National Research and Education Network (NREN) in Europe by volume of data carried, is deploying Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) 6500 packet-optical platform powered by WaveLogic Ai coherent optics to provide unprecedented high-capacity 400G wavelength connectivity. The deployment makes the Janet Network one of the most digitally-advanced NRENs globally in terms of scale, automation and network intelligence.

“Our vision is for the UK to be at the forefront of scientific research. To make that happen, we must have a highly robust network powered with industry-leading technology that can scale to support bandwidth-intensive applications like genome editing and The Square Kilometre Array,” said Jeremy Sharp, Network Infrastructure Director, Jisc.

“Working with Ciena, the Janet Network was the first NREN to provide 100G for users and, as demand has grown, is now the first to provide 400G. WaveLogic Ai enables us to operate efficiently and accurately engineer the network for optimal capacity to manage massive flows from new data-intensive research activities,” Sharp added.

In the UK, all further and higher education organisations, including universities, colleges and research centres, are connected to the world by virtue of the internet through the Janet Network, along with some alternative education providers, other public bodies and science parks. Jisc is also responsible for all .ac.uk and .gov.uk domains.

“We are helping bring a new paradigm for optical networks by making the network more programmable and responsive to changing user demands while using less hardware,” said Rod Wilson, Chief Technologist for Research Networks, Ciena. “WaveLogic Ai focuses on delivering considerable digital advantage, financial savings and efficiencies.”

About Jisc

Jisc is the UK’s expert member organisation for digital technology and digital resources in higher education, further education, skills and research. Our vision is to make the UK the most digitally advanced education and research nation in the world. We play a pivotal role in the development, adoption and use of technology by UK universities and colleges, supporting them to improve learning, teaching, the student experience and institutional efficiency, as well as enabling more powerful research.

At the heart of Jisc’s support is Janet – the UK’s world-class National Research and Education Network (NREN). Owned, managed and operated by Jisc, Janet comprises a secure, state-of-the-art network infrastructure spanning all four nations of the UK.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a network strategy and technology company. We translate best-in-class technology into value through a high-touch, consultative business model – with a relentless drive to create exceptional experiences measured by outcomes. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

