Manchester Airport Group Selects Jacobs for East Midlands Airport Construction Projects

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) received a framework agreement from Manchester Airport Group (MAG) to deliver building and infrastructure construction & maintenance/refurbishment works for East Midlands Airport in the United Kingdom. This includes the ongoing expansion projects which will improve capacity, throughput and overall customer experience at the airport. Jacobs’ scope of work includes project management, procurement, construction and commissioning activities for airport buildings and associated infrastructure. Jacobs’ initial framework agreement with MAG runs until 2020, with options for extensions up to 2025.

“In alignment with our vision of creating a more connected world, we are leveraging our airside aviation construction knowledge to help enhance the experience travelers will have while visiting East Midlands Airport,” said Jacobs Buildings & Infrastructure and Industrial President Bob Pragada. “Jacobs will support Manchester Airport Group through an Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) approach led by our knowledgeable project management and construction experts, along with a right-sized supply chain management approach.”

Rob Williams, Head of Procurement and Contracting – Capital and Asset Management for MAG, said, “Manchester Airport Group framework agreements are a key part of our overall strategic procurement strategy, across all aspects of our extended supply chain. The framework agreements for building, civil and M&E works provide a platform for us to work with a small number of high-quality, efficient contractors, managing and executing a wide range of projects that include construction, refurbishment, maintenance and infrastructure works at our airports.

“We look forward to working closely with Jacobs over the next few years and utilising their skills and experience to broaden and strengthen the resources available to our capital delivery team.”

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) is the largest UK-owned airport operator, serving around 52 million passengers every year in addition to handling 600,000 tonnes of air freight annually. MAG owns and operates Manchester, London Stansted, East Midlands and Bournemouth airports.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in combined revenue and a talent force more than 74,000 strong, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management’s current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2017, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.