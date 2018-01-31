US Based Theme Park & Entertainment Company Procures Zycus’ Source-to-Pay Suite to Enhance Overall Procurement Efficiency

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zycus, a leading global provider of a comprehensive and end-to-end Source-to-Pay suite has announced today the onboarding of a top US-based theme park & entertainment company as its new client availing its complete range of procurement solutions.

The renowned theme park & entertainment company was looking for a partner that would enable faster onboarding of suppliers and in the process, increase efficiency through eliminating duplicate work. As part of the deal, the organization has procured Zycus’ Spend Analysis, eSourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, eProcurement and eInvoicing modules.

It usually takes several weeks to receive relevant supplier information for the onboarding process and then to have all stakeholders review and approve the same. A self-service supplier onboarding portal combined with a supplier relationship management application expedites the process for both the supplier and the buyer. Zycus’ Source-to-Pay solution suite fulfilled the above requirement with a user-friendly interface.

“Great businesses are built on trust and confidence it has earned from its buyers. We are delighted to be the strategic procurement partner,” said Aatish Dedhia, CEO, Zycus Inc. He further added, “It is indeed a pride for us to be an enabler for global businesses in the procurement space where we intend to stay rooted.”

About Zycus Inc.

Zycus is a leading global provider of an end-to-end Source-to-Pay suite. Zycus’ comprehensive product portfolio includes applications for both the operational and strategic aspects of procurement.

To learn more about Zycus, visit www.zycus.com