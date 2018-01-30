Ameriflight and Epic Flight Academy Sign Cadet Pathway Program

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameriflight and Epic Flight Academy have entered into a cadet pathway program that will allow pilots to go from no licenses or aviation experience to piloting aircraft for a large airline in just five years. Participants will begin earning competitive pay six months in and will leave the program debt-free, a rare advantage in the aviation industry.

In the program, participants will receive 10 months of primary training as a student and 15 months of advanced training as a Certified Flight Instructor while accumulating 1200 hours of flight experience at Epic Flight Academy. Upon completion, they will come directly to Ameriflight where they will work as a captain for three years. During this time, they will advance within Ameriflight and have the opportunity to be placed in one of Ameriflight’s flow through or gateway programs with large airlines such as UPS Airlines, Omni Air, Allegiant Air, and Frontier Airlines. The cadet program from start to finish can be completed in as little as five years, compared to a university program and building experience through a regional airline which can take close to 11 years along with tens of thousands of dollars in cost.

The first group of the program’s cadets will soon be transferring to Ameriflight. Epic will begin enrollment of new individuals in the first quarter of 2018.

“We are excited about expanding the cadet program with Ameriflight,” says Danny Perna, CEO of Epic. “The program not only helps students overcome financial barriers to reach their aviation goals, but it also creates a streamlined career pathway that enhances training and safety.”

“These programs are a major contributor to Ameriflight’s ability to hire qualified pilots to fulfill current needs and meet the demands of the growing ecommerce market,” says Brian Randow, CEO of Ameriflight.

About Ameriflight: Ameriflight was founded in 1968 and has grown from a small air charter and cargo service carrier to an international operator and the nation’s largest 135 cargo airline. Ameriflight is headquartered in Dallas, TX and has more than 500 employees, including over 100 pilots and 100 aircraft. Ameriflight provides feeder services for overnight express carriers such as UPS, FedEx, and DHL. The company can be found on the web at ameriflight.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @Ameriflight.

About Epic Flight Academy: Since 1999, Epic Flight Academy has been successfully training airline pilots. Epic Flight Academy, a FAA 141 pilot school, operates in New Smyrna Beach, Florida and annually trains 200 pilots for 77 different countries, providing pilots for more than 33 airlines worldwide. The company can be found on the web at epicflightacademy.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn at @EpicFlightAcademy.