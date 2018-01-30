HFF Announces the $122M Sale of Two Class A Office Towers in Glendale, California Totaling 427,000 SF

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HFF announces the $122 million sale of 801 North Brand Boulevard and 700 North Central Boulevard, two Class A office towers totaling nearly 427,000 square feet in Glendale, California.

The HFF team marketed the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer.

801 North Brand Boulevard and 700 North Central Boulevard are situated on Brand Boulevard, the primary pedestrian corridor in Glendale, only one mile from The Americana at Brand. This location has exceptional visibility from the SR 134 Freeway and is close to the Metrolink stop at Glendale, which connects the city with all six Southern California counties. 700 North Central Boulevard is an eight-story building with 136,016 square feet and 801 North Brand Boulevard, which was renovated in 2016, has 13 stories of office space totaling 290,847 square feet. Overall, the properties are 87 percent leased to a diverse tenant roster, including New York Life Insurance, Service Titan, Fuse, Gamblit Gaming, Intercare Holdings and The Search Agency. The offering also included 50 percent tenancy in common ownership in the adjacent parking garage at 127 Burchett Street, bringing total parking at the properties to 1,113 stalls.

The HFF investment advisory team representing the seller included senior managing director Ryan Gallagher and managing director Andrew Harper.

Holliday GP Corp. ("HFF") is a real estate broker licensed with the California Department of Real Estate, License Number 01385740.

