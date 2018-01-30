Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC Acquired 87 Properties in 2017

OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC announced today that it was responsible for the purchase of 87 properties purchased throughout 2017 by Inland-related parties. The acquisitions total more than 6.4 million square feet across 24 states for a total purchase price of approximately $1.4 billion. The properties acquired include 14 medical buildings, 16 multifamily communities and 57 grocery-anchored shopping centers and net-leased retail stores.

“2017 was a great year, and 2018 will be even better as it commemorates Inland’s 50th Anniversary,” said Joe Cosenza, president of Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC and vice chairman of The Inland Real Estate Group, LLC. “Since Inland’s inception, we have bought more than $45 billion of diversified commercial real estate and I look forward to continuing to purchase stable, income-producing properties for the next 50 years.”

About Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC

Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC assists in identifying potential acquisition opportunities, negotiates acquisition-related contracts and acquires real estate assets for the various entities that are a part of The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., a group of independent legal entities, some of which may be affiliates, share some common ownership or have been sponsored or managed by Inland Real Estate Investment Corporation or its subsidiaries (collectively, “Inland”). For additional information, please refer to Inland’s website at www.inlandgroup.com.