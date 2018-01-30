Bishop Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Partners with Medline to Implement Overhaul of Quality Initiatives

NORTHFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medline and Bishop Nursing and Rehabilitation today announced a new partnership that will bring greater quality of care to residents and enhance operational efficiencies for facility staff.

Through this agreement, Medline will provide Bishop Nursing and Rehabilitation Center a portfolio of products and value-added programs to maximize quality assurance and performance improvement (QAPI) efforts. In particular, the facility will utilize the abaqis® Quality Management System, a complete quality management system with core components that manage survey readiness and QAPI, helping facilities better comply with regulations. Under CMS’ new Requirements of Participation, providers were expected to complete a facility assessment to identify the resources needed to provide care and services to its residents. Providigm, the company behind abaqis, created a facility assessment tool in abaqis to help take the guesswork out of the assessment process and create an automated process for aggregating resident data.

Additionally, Bishop Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will leverage Real Time Medical Systems, a simple application that sits on top of a facility’s EMR. The technology extracts up to 150 clinical data elements on every resident, several times per day, to provide a live view a patient’s present conditions. Real Time’s new patent-pending acuity monitor will enable staff to understand which patients are at higher risk for hospital readmissions, giving Bishop Nursing and Rehabilitation Center insight needed to respond and direct care before it becomes a readmission.

“As we embark in our partnership with Bishop, we are focused on helping the facility uncover meaningful tactics to deliver high quality care to residents and also deliver tools that augment staff satisfaction,” says Scott Lichorowic, post-acute care representative, Medline.

Based out of Syracuse, N.Y., Bishop Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is a 440-bed nursing home that previously operated under the name James Square Health & Rehab. The facility was recently sold to Vestracare which is controlled by Edward Farbenblum, who operates 10 additional nursing homes in the state of New York. In addition to Bishop, Medline services Farbenblum’s other facilities throughout New York, a relationship that started in 2015.

“Our goal is to be a partner to the community and turn Bishop Nursing and Rehabilitation Center into a vital healthcare provider in central New York,” says Farbenblum. “In order to do that though, we need strategic partners like Medline who can provide us with high quality solutions and industry expertise that will help us build our business for long-term success.”

About Medline

Medline is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the healthcare industry with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help customers achieve both clinical and financial success. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company offers 350,000+ medical devices and support services through more than 1,400 direct sales representatives who are dedicated points of contact for customers across the continuum of care. For more information on Medline, go to www.medline.com or http://www.medline.com/social-media to connect with Medline on its social media channels.