BlueCross Named One of Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earlier this week, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee was recognized by Forbes as one of the country’s top employers for diversity.

BlueCross was ranked 33rd out of 250 organizations and stands as the highest-ranked Tennessee-based company as well as the second-highest-rated health insurer on the 2018 list. The ranking was compiled by Forbes in conjunction with research firm Statista, following an August 2017 survey of 30,000 employees across the United States. The survey included questions on disability, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, age and more.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition, which validates our historical and ongoing efforts to build a workplace culture where every person is valued and respected,” said Ron Harris, vice president of diversity and inclusion at BlueCross.

This is not the first time BlueCross has been acknowledged for excellence by Forbes – in 2016, the company also earned a spot on the publication’s list of the country’s best places to work.

To learn more about the rankings, visit www.forbes.com/best-employers-diversity. For more information about the BlueCross commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit http://www.bcbst.com/why-bcbst/about-us/corporate-responsibility/diversity/index.page.

About BlueCross®

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee’s mission is to provide peace of mind through better health. Founded in 1945, the Chattanooga-based company is focused on serving more than 3.4 million members in Tennessee and across the country. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Inc. is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit the company's website at bcbst.com.