Toronto Police Service Chooses gtechna for Parking Enforcement

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--gtechna, a developer of smart parking software including ticket issuance, handheld, vehicle and fixed license plate recognition, virtual parking permits and integration with pay by plate systems, has been awarded the parking enforcement contract for the Toronto Police Service. The firm has a well established footprint in the parking market with two other major deployments that went live in the past few months in the City of Minneapolis and the City of Vancouver.

As the movement toward the Smart City gains momentum, increasingly the public service sector is looking for innovative firms like gtechna with expertise in real time technology integration.

About gtechna

gtechna develops smart parking software solutions including eCitation and permit management to help governments and parking operators better serve its citizens. Twenty years of successful collaborations with leading cities such as Seattle, WA, Pittsburgh, PA, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, MD have led to the company’s expansion into international markets including Australia, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. Continued high demand for gtechna’s enforcement solutions by world class cities has positioned the firm at the forefront of the parking industry. For additional information: www.gtechna.com