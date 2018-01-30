A.M. Best Comments on Credit Ratings of ERAC Group Members Following Announced Reserve Charges

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A.M. Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Employers Reassurance Corporation and Union Fidelity Life Insurance Company (both domiciled in Overland Park, KS) remain unchanged following the Jan. 16, 2018, announcement that General Electric Company (GE) [NYSE: GE] will contribute approximately $15 billion of statutory capital over a seven-year period to strengthen the long-term care reserves of these two insurance subsidiaries, which are collectively referred to as the ERAC Group. GE will also take a $6.2 billion after-tax GAAP insurance loss in the fourth quarter as a result of this ongoing review of its insurance legacy portfolio that began earlier in 2017.

A.M. Best notes that the ratings of the ERAC Group continue to be supported by the implicit and explicit capital support (evidence through capital maintenance agreements) provided by GE and that negative rating actions could occur if the financial strength of GE deteriorates.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.