Huntzinger Management Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Coretek Services.

SCRANTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Huntzinger Management Group, Inc. (Huntzinger), a leader in healthcare advisory, managed, implementation, and staffing services, announced today that the company has engaged in a strategic partnership with Coretek Services. Huntzinger Executive Vice President and Partner Nancy Ripari made the announcement.

The partnership with Coretek enables Huntzinger to expand its technical services offering into infrastructure design, architecture and engineering. Combining Huntzinger’s healthcare IT advisory and implementation capabilities with Coretek’s deep infrastructure capabilities will deliver a complete suite of IT solutions to the healthcare industry.

Huntzinger’s Healthcare IT technical experts specialize in infrastructure and organizational assessment, operational efficiencies and strategic roadmap development. Coretek specializes in design and implementation of infrastructure services including virtualization, cloud solutions, and business continuity. Both organizations foster a culture of outstanding customer service focused on clients’ needs as they relate to information technology.

“As a strategic partner, Huntzinger assists healthcare organizations to leverage their IT spend, and implement and support technology utilizing seasoned healthcare IT experts. The relationship with Coretek enhances our access to resources specializing in infrastructure and cloud-based services,” said Nancy Ripari.

Ron Lisch, Coretek President and CEO, said, “Coretek is excited about partnering with Huntzinger, as it uniquely complements our healthcare focus and will provide added valuable resources for our clients.”

About Huntzinger

Huntzinger provides IT advisory, managed, implementation, and staffing services to the healthcare industry. We focus on clinical and operational business performance optimization by ensuring alignment between IT, clinical, and ambulatory areas to position our healthcare clients for the future. For more information, visit www.huntzingergroup.com.

About Coretek Services

Coretek Services is an industry-leading Systems Integration and IT Consulting firm that delivers high value and innovative solutions. Coretek works with clients to custom-design an IT architecture based on each clients’ unique requirements. The solution encompasses server and desktop virtualization, optimization of a virtual desktop environment, cloud desktop, mobile device management, and infrastructure consulting and project management. Our goal is to help our clients achieve Project Success. No Exceptions! For more information, visit www.coretekservices.com.