Hilton and American Express Celebrate New Co-Branded Credit Cards With Special Bonus Offers and Experience

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton and American Express celebrate the launch of the upgraded Hilton Honors American Express co-branded credit card portfolio with the announcement of special bonus offers for consumers and small business owners who sign up for the newly available cards. The four Card portfolio – the no-annual-fee Hilton Honors American Express Card, the Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card, the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card and the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card – reflect the benefits and value consumers and small business have asked for, delivering the most rewarding Hilton Honors credit cards ever.

The following special bonuses are now available for new cardholders:

Hilton Honors American Express Card: Earn 50,000 Points after you spend $1,000 in first 3 months.

Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card: Earn up to 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points. 75,000 Points after you spend $2,000 or more in first 3 months and an additional 25,000 Bonus Points after you make an additional $1,000 in purchases in your first 6 months.

Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: Earn up to 100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points. 75,000 Points after you spend $3,000 in your first 3 months and an additional 25,000 Bonus Points after you make an additional $1,000 in purchases in your first 6 months.

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: Earn 100,000 Points after you spend $4,000 in your first 3 months.



“ Hilton Honors and American Express designed the new card portfolio to give every type of traveler more personalized access, benefits, service and ways to earn Points,” said Mark Weinstein, Hilton’s Senior Vice President and Global Head of Customer Engagement, Loyalty and Partnerships. “ We are excited to offer our current Hilton Honors cardholders even more value through the updated Cards and to offer these new sign-up bonuses to inspire new cardholders to explore the world with Hilton and American Express — enjoying all the perks that come from being a Hilton Honors member.”

As the music industry’s biggest weekend wraps up in New York City, Hilton and American Express are celebrating their unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences available to cardholders with an exclusive celebration at the Conrad New York headlined by The Chainsmokers and Charlie Puth.

“ We’re excited to perform at an event that celebrates the partnership between Hilton and Amex,” said Andrew Taggart, lead singer for The Chainsmokers.

Hilton Honors American Express Card Members will continue to enjoy elevated access to music, sports and culture & dining experiences through the Hilton Honors auction platform, which provides members access to “money can’t buy” experiences.

“ Hilton and American Express are bringing together over 200 years of experience helping travelers,” said Eva Reda, Executive Vice President, Co-Brand Partnerships, American Express. “ We’re excited about the dynamic experiences we’ll be providing to our Card Members that celebrate travel.”

As part of the evening, select Hilton Honors members and small businesses will also participate in the Business Corner, an embedded experience designed to highlight the benefits of the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card and trends in business travel.

For more information about the new Hilton Honors American Express cards, click here. To enroll in Hilton Honors, click here. It’s fast, free and easy to join.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,100 properties with nearly 838,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by HiltonTM, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by HiltonTM, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors is the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,100 properties with nearly 838,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key. With more than 69 million members, Hilton Honors offers hundreds of ways to earn and redeem Points. Members can redeem their Points for free nights, premium merchandise, items on Amazon Shop with Points; make charitable contributions or gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform (hiltonhonors.com/auctions), such as exclusive artist experiences and hotel concert events with Live Nation®, or race experiences with the McLaren-Honda Formula 1 team. The program is free to join, and travelers may enroll online by visiting www.HiltonHonors.com or connect with Hilton Honors at news.hiltonhonors.com.

About American Express

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com, and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

