American Heritage School Installs INDECT’s Intelligent Barrier Control System at Their Plantation Campus

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Heritage School, Florida’s prestigious private PK3-12 educational institution, has recently installed INDECT’s barrier and event control system at their Plantation campus.

In keeping with their reputation for excellence and their commitment to providing the best facilities for their students and staff, the American Heritage School has become the first non-university to install parking guidance software.

“ The great thing about this project is that it demonstrates the flexibility of the INDECT software,” said Dale Fowler, President of INDECT USA.

“ The school had specific parking and traffic control issues they wanted addressed and we were able to tailor a simple, functional solution that didn’t break the bank,” said Fowler.

Morning drop-off is an extremely busy and hectic time for parents, teachers and students alike. Buses, cars, pedestrians, bikes…even on a good day, traffic can be backed up for blocks. To solve this problem the American Heritage School has installed a combination of INDECT’s parking guidance sensors and signs with additional tailored software.

INDECT’s special barrier and event software has been integrated with the existing security system to control boom gates located at the school’s onsite parking garage. The boom gates automatically open and close depending on pre-determined volume levels and can also be manually operated when required. This allows the buses to circle around the drop-off area and then quickly move through into the parking garage, clearing the way for parents.

The INDECT software has also been linked to the school’s fire alarm system to manage traffic flow during an emergency.

The installation was carried out by experienced local distributor Parking Guidance Systems (PGS). PGS has installed INDECT parking guidance systems in more than 20 garages across America and have a depth of product knowledge that is unmatched in the area.

Since the installation, traffic flow has greatly improved pleasing not only the staff and parents but also the daily commuter who needs to pass by the school on their way to work.

About INDECT USA

INDECT is the leading provider of parking guidance systems. INDECT’s systems combine the most advanced parking space sensors with industry-leading data management technology to offer drivers a safer, more convenient parking experience while helping parking owners operate their parking assets more efficiently and profitably.

INDECT USA can be found online at www.indectusa.com

About American Heritage School

The American Heritage School was founded in 1965 with the goal to provide the finest college preparatory experience in America. It aims to provide students with the best facilities, exceptional programs and dedicated educators. It also strives to create adaptive global citizens by uncovering and nurturing individual potentials. It is ranked the top private school in the USA for the highest number of national merit scholars in 2017.

American Heritage School can be found online at www.ahschool.com