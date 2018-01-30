Benefit Consultants Group Taps Stadion’s StoryLine Managed Account Solution for Retirement Plan Platform

WATKINSVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stadion Money Management, known for its participant level, customized retirement solutions, today announced that Benefit Consultants Group (BCG) has added StoryLine, Stadion’s 401(k) managed account solution, to its daily-valued recordkeeping product offering. This partnership highlights the attention Stadion is giving to the independent recordkeeper channel, a core component of the firm’s growth strategy. BCG is a nationally recognized plan provider that has been delivering unique retirement plan services since 1958.

StoryLine, built with SPDR® ETFs, is an innovative retirement planning solution built specifically for 401(k) participants in advisor-sold plans. StoryLine offers plan level customization with the option of participant level customization, which Stadion sees as a distinct improvement over “one size fits all” target date strategies. StoryLine, which made its market debut in 2016, has approximately $600 million in AUM as of 12/31/17 through approximately 1,100 plans.

“For almost 60 years, BCG has been at the forefront of retirement plan design and the delivery of retirement plan solutions to companies and employees,” said Jud Doherty, President & CEO of Stadion Money Management. “We’re honored they’ve elected to put StoryLine on their platform, and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with BCG.”

StoryLine’s innovative approach recognizes every plan sponsor and employee as unique. StoryLine’s participant-centric web interface is designed to encourage employees to define their individual investment paths based on personal risk profiles, expectations, and goals. StoryLine will also allow – at the employee’s discretion – the inclusion of outside assets to facilitate more comprehensive retirement planning. The end goal of this is to have each participant on a retirement path personalized to their own circumstances and needs.

“StoryLine has helped reinvent the delivery of participant-level plan advice, customized in a way that allows individuals to select not only the most appropriate path to retirement, but also to develop a more holistic picture through the inclusion of outside assets,” said Beau Adams, EVP at BCG. “We’re delighted to make StoryLine available on our platform.”

StoryLine helps financial advisors deepen their relationships with sponsors and participants by engaging them at the plan level with tailored solutions. In turn, sponsors are able to offer their employees access to individual personalized planning that goes beyond typical age- and risk-based investment strategies.

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion Money Management is an independent firm headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion’s proprietary money management focuses on asset allocations using ETFs and liquid alternative strategies designed to minimize risk while achieving investor objectives. As of 12/31/17 Stadion managed approximately $3.3 billion. Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com.

About Benefit Consultants Group

Since 1958, BCG has contributed to the successful retirement strategies of countless clients. Our team of retirement specialists delivers a customized approach that addresses the unique needs of each client.

From 401(k)s to defined benefit pension plans, BCG offers world-class service and administrative options. We integrate the services you need and offer retirement plan solutions that address your most pressing needs. Our strategy is designed to save you time and money. You get superior service, exceptional products, and a wealth of experience and expertise.

www.BcgBenefits.com

Past Performance is no guarantee of future results. Investments are subject to risk, and any of Stadion's investment strategies may lose money.

StoryLine is a marketing term associated with investment advisory services and products provided by Stadion Money Management, LLC. Certain of the StoryLine accounts and funds utilize exchange-traded funds that bear the SPDR® trademark to implement Stadion’s investment strategy. Stadion receives both an annual payment and reimbursement for certain marketing and other assistance in connection with the StoryLine Accounts from State Street Global Advisors or its affiliates in connection with Stadion’s use of SPDR® ETFs in the StoryLine Accounts. StoryLine is not managed, sponsored or endorsed by State Street Global Advisors or its affiliates and is not guaranteed by Stadion or its affiliates or by State Street Global Advisors or its affiliates. No party makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the advisability of investing in the StoryLine Accounts, including “StoryLine. Built with SPDR® ETFs.” State Street Global Advisors has no obligations to take into consideration the StoryLine Accounts or investors in the StoryLine Account when managing or creating SPDR® ETFs. Standard & Poor’s®, S&P®, S&P 500®, Standard & Poor’s 500, 500, Standard & Poor’s Depositary Receipts, and SPDRs® are trademarks of The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc. and have been licensed for use State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC.

Standard & Poor’s®, S&P® and SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC(S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation’s financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

