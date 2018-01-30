Agilent Partners with Science Exchange

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced a partnership with Science Exchange, the world’s leading enterprise platform for outsourced research and development services. The partnership will promote access to Agilent-enabled services to the research community worldwide.

“We continuously seek to improve our customer experience and streamline access to Agilent solutions,” said Carolina Livi, Ph.D., academic segment manager for Agilent. “This partnership with Science Exchange will provide the fastest path for our customers to service providers utilizing Agilent products globally and ultimately accelerate their research efforts.”

Central to the partnership with Science Exchange is the Agilent-Science Exchange portal that allows Agilent customers to search and request a quote for Agilent-enabled research services directly from Agilent.com. Science Exchange's ISO-9001 certified verification program is employed to qualify each listed provider, and the platform incorporates industry-leading data security infrastructure so that Agilent customers can utilize the portal with confidence.

“Efficient access to providers with unique technology is increasingly at the core of R&D strategy across our industry, particularly as returns on R&D investments have come into question in recent years,” said Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Science Exchange. “We are excited to partner with Agilent to extend the Science Exchange enterprise platform and to provide immediate access to hundreds of qualified providers offering Agilent-enabled services.”

Agilent and Science Exchange will co-market the new portal beginning in February 2018 and will collaborate to analyze utilization trends of both service providers and Agilent products.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to its customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 13,500 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.

About Science Exchange

Science Exchange is the world's leading and most secure platform for outsourced research, providing an efficient procure-to-pay platform for ordering 6,000+ services from a network of more than 2,500 qualified scientific service providers, all with pre-established contracts in place that protect client intellectual property and confidentiality. The platform increases access to innovation and improves productivity, freeing scientists from administrative tasks and delays associated with sourcing, establishing and managing service provider contracts. Additionally, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables large R&D organizations to consolidate research outsourcing spend into a single strategic relationship, driving efficiency, improving transparency and oversight, and delivering cost savings. Since being founded in 2011, Science Exchange has raised more than $58 million from Norwest Venture Partners, Maverick Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Index Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and others. For more information, visit www.scienceexchange.com.