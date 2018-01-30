U.S. Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Hamilton $91.5M Contract to Provide Cybersecurity Support

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Department of Defense’s Missile Defense Agency (MDA) develops, tests and fields the integrated, layered, ballistic missile defense system (BMDS) that protects the United States, its deployed forces and allies against all ranges of enemy ballistic missiles. Missile defense requires a strong communications network and accurate frequency signals, which must be safeguarded from cyberattacks. In August of 2017, Booz Allen was awarded a $91.5M contract to identify cybersecurity threats, and improve cybersecurity integration and effectiveness throughout its BMDS fielded capabilities and computer network.

“We are honored to continue and expand our partnership with MDA and look forward to applying our robust cybersecurity capabilities to protect the systems that protect our nation,” said Robert Smith, senior vice president at Booz Allen. “Our new cybersecurity approaches, like automating incident response, advancing challenging weapon system cybersecurity, and incorporating advanced data science techniques are all key to cyber resiliency and mission effectiveness. Booz Allen’s talent for balancing strong cyber risk management, the latest in cyber capabilities and techniques, key partnerships, and knowledge of evolving regulations will ensure MDA’s BMDS is secure and effective while minimizing cost and leveraging existing investments.”

Booz Allen has a long history of supporting the U.S. Defense Department, that spans more than 75 years when the firm won its first Navy contract in 1940. To learn more about Booz Allen’s Defense work, visit BoozAllen.com/markets/defense-and-intelligence.html.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. They trust us to bring together the right minds: those who devote themselves to the challenge at hand, who speak with relentless candor, and who act with courage and character. They expect original solutions where there are no roadmaps. They rely on us because they know that—together—we will find the answers and change the world.

We solve the most difficult management and technology problems through a combination of consulting, analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs more than 23,300 people and had revenue of $5.80 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2017. To learn more, visit BoozAllen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

BAHPR-CW