SiteHawk and Avery Announce Partnership

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiteHawk, the global leader in Chemical Data Management and compliance solutions, and Avery Products Corporation, a leading manufacturer of innovative, printable labels and design software, announced a new strategic partnership today. The partnership supports the integration of robust chemical data, regulatory content and world class labeling technology to provide easy-to-use, flexible GHS labeling solutions.

SiteHawk leverages data expertise and innovative solutions to deliver the latest chemical data to customers across any industry. SiteHawk’s chemical data management system, SiteHawk Communicator, unlocks Safety Data Sheets, making data such as signal words, hazard and precautionary statements and pictograms tangible for use on chemical labels.

Labeling requirements vary across corporations and within facilities. To meet these diverse needs, SiteHawk partnered with Avery to integrate SiteHawk data with the Avery Design & Print GHS Wizard software for easy and flexible label printing. The GHS Wizard offers a flexible label configuration with a drag-and-drop feature in which users access a step-by-step guide to customize label content, format and output, including the ability to easily add logos, barcodes, variable data and other important information to labels with the user-friendly editing tool. The GHS Wizard is free to use with a wide array of genuine Avery branded labels. In addition, SiteHawk’s standard 24-month Update and Verification services ensure label content reflects the most current chemical data for each material.

“SiteHawk’s partnership with Avery couples world class chemical data management and best of breed labeling technology to meet GHS labeling needs,” said Kimberley Williams, Chief Marketing Officer at SiteHawk. “Our collaboration with Avery enables workplaces in every industry worldwide to utilize a flexible, compliant secondary container labeling solution to drive safer, smarter decisions and business success.”

With world class Avery labeling technology, SiteHawk users can expedite secondary container label configuration with a label template that supports process, facility or corporate requirements. Users easily select a standard Avery label template from within the SiteHawk application and save time and drive label standardization by creating label projects for reuse.

“This integration between SiteHawk and our Avery GHS Wizard software makes GHS label creation a simple automated process,” says Jenifer Do, Senior Marketing Director at Avery Products Corporation. “Once GHS information is transferred, SiteHawk users can customize the labels using easy editing tools in our software, and then print them on Avery UltraDuty GHS Labels to become compliant in minutes.”

ABOUT SITEHAWK

SiteHawk is a global leader in chemical data management and compliance solutions. Our SaaS software and services deliver a complete approach to chemical data management, providing data, intelligence and reporting to support safety, compliance and risk management. Organizations in virtually every industry worldwide utilize SiteHawk solutions to manage their hazard communication programs, meet EHS compliance and product stewardship initiatives, manage chemical inventories and data, publish safety data sheets and promote workplace safety. For more information, visit www.SiteHawk.com

ABOUT AVERY PRODUCTS CORPORATION

Avery Products Corporation is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of printable labels, name badges, business cards, dividers and more, and markets products under the well-known Avery® brand. The company offers innovative solutions to make life easier, including free templates to design, customize and print projects. Avery Products Corporation, a division of CCL Industries, is based in Brea, California. For more information about Avery products, visit avery.com.

ABOUT CCL INDUSTRIES

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses and consumers, employs more than 19,000 people and operates 150 production facilities in 35 countries on 6 continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada and Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.cclind.com.