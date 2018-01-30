MedX Health Corp. Announces SIAscopy Order Exceeding $100,000 for Spain

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedX Health Corp. (“MedX”) (TSX-V: MDX) is pleased to announce that it received an initial order in excess of $100,000 for its pain-free, non-invasive skin assessment SIAscopy technology for use in Spain through its marketing partnership with OncoTech LLC. In May 2017, MedX announced that OncoTech, a US-based company which has built strong business relationships in Spain, Mexico and Colombia, would help MedX establish and grow sales in these Latin countries.

“We are very pleased by this initial order as it is the first step, we believe, in a long-term relationship with OncoTech who have been the driving force in this initiative. We expect momentum to increase as we grow our business in these important markets,” said Rob von der Porten, MedX's CEO. “According to research published in the Journal of the Academy of Dermatology, skin cancers in Hispanics have risen more than 20% in the past two decades. Skin cancers are being detected at later stages, which puts this population at greater risk of mortality. MedX’s SIAscopy technology should measurably help the early detection of melanoma and other skin cancers, thereby saving lives and reducing the financial burden on healthcare systems.” The Company has CE regulatory clearance for SIAscopy within all EU countries, including Spain, and MedX has commenced work with OncoTech to secure regulatory clearance in Latin America.

About MedX

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device company focused on skin cancer with its SIAscopy technology. This technology is imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™ include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. The devices are sold to physicians and clinics, as well as being deployed in pharmacies and remote clinics from where the images are sent to dermatologists who perform a diagnosis. These products are Health Canada, FDA (US), ARTG and CE approved for use in Canada, the US, Australia, the European Union and Turkey. SIAMETRICS™ is a unique product used in a specialized market for research into the clinical effectiveness of medical treatments of certain skin conditions. MedX also designs, manufactures and distributes quality laser and light therapy technologies for use in numerous medical settings, approved in major jurisdictions, to provide drug free and non-invasive treatment of tissue damage and pain. For more information and a complete profile of MedX and its products visit www.medxhealth.com.

About OncoTech LLC

OncoTech, headquartered in Doral, Florida, is a multidisciplinary organization focused on developing and implementing comprehensive health-care programs using proprietary medical devices primarily through programs directed to vulnerable populations located in rural areas of developing countries, where traditional health-care systems are difficult and complex to implement. OncoTech undertakes projects from inception to commercialization using a predefined product development path they have refined over time. OncoTech is committed to bringing personalized medicine technologies available in developed countries to empower people in emerging countries to take control of their family's health issues. Oncotech develops educational and self-sampling campaigns to reduce the spread of HPV infections as well as programs to prevent unnecessary death from preventable ailments such as skin cancer and cervical cancer, such as about Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) as a precursor of cervical cancer. One of OncoTech's current products is for self-testing for HPV virus. OncoTech intends to use data from DNA analysis to dramatically reduce the needless suffering and death that cervical cancer brings and to improve health care outcomes in the developing world.