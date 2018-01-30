Aligned Telehealth Reaches Milestone of over 325,000 Consultations

CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aligned TeleHealth, one of the nation’s leading providers of behavioral healthcare solutions, today announced the company reached a milestone with more than 325,000 consultations with patients since 2013.

Over 270,000 of those encounters were in the acute and long-term care settings, and over 56,000 were tele-based consults. The Calabasas, Calif.-based company has over 150 sites in 13 states ranging from emergency and acute settings to outpatient, correctional, and long-term-care.

“We pride ourselves on being a behavioral health solutions-based company, delivering the highest quality of care while improving access to mental health services,” said Dan Castillo, President and COO, who also noted that a majority of tele patients are seen within 60 minutes of the consult.

Aligned has been in expansion mode, recently signing an enterprise deal with a large hospital system in December and has partnered with a national correctional services firm to meet the high demands of mental health to inmates.

According to the company’s CEO, Nitin Nanda, MD, “Aligned Telehealth’s success is built on strong clinical expertise, business intelligence, and a proven ability to support the client’s needs while putting patients at the center of care.”

