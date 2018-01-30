Upwork Increases Website Conversions with Namogoo’s Online Journey Hijack Prevention Software

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Namogoo, a company that helps online businesses prevent Customer Journey Hijacking, today announced that it has added Upwork, the world’s largest freelancing website, to its growing roster of top-tier brands using its software platform. Upwork is using Namogoo to improve the online experience for its users by blocking the variety of unauthorized ads previously impacting 20 percent of its visitors.

Upwork provides a new way for businesses and freelancers to connect, making it fast, simple and cost-effective to find, hire, work with and pay the best professionals anywhere, any time. While the company’s marketing team constantly strives to improve the customer journey for site visitors, the growing impact of Online Journey Hijacking was luring visitors away by injecting unauthorized ads into customer browsers.

“After learning about the impact that Online Journey Hijacking had on site performance, we knew we had to find a solution," said Rich Pearson, SVP Marketing at Upwork. “The A/B tests we ran on infected versus uninfected sessions were eye-opening; you don't see many tests that move the needle as much as Namogoo.”

Upwork has implemented Namogoo in production, blocking unwanted ads from being served to the 20 percent of sessions that were currently being infected. By working with Namogoo, Upwork experienced a 49 percent increase in registration conversion rates, a 29 percent increase in first job post rates and a 25 percent increase in first payment rates (based on infected users).

“Upwork has done a phenomenal job building a world-class marketplace experience and, now with the Namogoo Journey Hijacking prevention platform, its customers can experience the site as intended. Upwork is joining many other market-leading brands across a variety of verticals that are already taking action with Namogoo to protect against Online Journey Hijacking,” said Chemi Katz, co-founder and CEO of Namogoo. “We are committed to educating online businesses about this growing problem and helping them optimize the online customer journey, increase conversions and win back stolen revenue.”

About Upwork

Upwork is the largest freelancing website. As an increasingly connected and independent workforce goes online, knowledge work — like software, shopping and content before it — is shifting online as well. This shift is making it easier for clients to connect and work with talent in near real-time and is freeing professionals everywhere from having to work at a set time and place.

Freelancers are earning more than $1 billion annually via Upwork. Upwork is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit our website at www.upwork.com, join us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Namogoo

Namogoo is pioneering the market of Customer Journey Hijacking Prevention. The company’s disruptive technology is designed to protect the online journey by identifying and blocking unauthorized product ads injected into consumer web sessions that divert the customer journey and hurt conversion rates. The world’s largest retailers rely on Namogoo to eliminate invasive promotions and consistently recover e-commerce revenue. For more information, visit www.namogoo.com.