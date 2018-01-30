Hot Head Burrito’s Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) and workforce efficiency solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, announced Hot Head Burrito’s (HHB) has deployed PAR’s cloud-based Brink POS® Software in all 72 locations. Hot Head Burrito’s serves Mexican favorites, such as fresh made burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos, and quesadillas that are piled high with toppings, and nine sensational sauces to choose from.

ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Being a franchise business, Hot Head Burrito’s was looking for a new POS solution that can be easily adopted by their franchise partners and help improve overall business operations. A cloud solution was the direction HHB decided to go in to support the growth of the business and allow them to implement online ordering capabilities for customers.

“Our partner, BMC-POS, assisted in determining that Brink is the best fit for our business. Having a franchise based business, it is important to us that all of our franchisees are pleased with the software in place so they can effectively run their restaurant and provide the best service to their guests,” said Ray Wiley, CEO, Hot Head Burrito’s. “With Brink fully implemented, we can now add online ordering for our customers, which has created a whole new revenue stream for our restaurants. The ability to pull more accurate live data has also allowed us to better monitor the business and plan for the future.”

BMC-POS, a value-added reseller, facilitated the process to identify the best solution for their needs.

With Brink in place, menus can be easily managed across all 72 locations, eliminating the need for menu adjustments to be made at each restaurant. Online ordering and loyalty features have also allowed Hot Head Burrito’s to reach more customers, track data, and reward their loyal customers.

“We are very pleased to welcome Hot Head Burrito’s to the Brink family,” said Paul Rubin, Chief Strategy Officer, ParTech, Inc. “Hot Head Burrito‘s was seeking a cloudbased technology that would support their business' goals and growth plans, and also be flexible and intuitive to use for their franchise based business. Brink’s ability to integrate with Hot Head Burrito’s loyalty program and online ordering will streamline the business and provide the services their guests want.”

ABOUT HOT HEAD BURRITOS

Hot Head Burritos serves burritos, tacos, bowls, nachos and quesadillas custom built for each customer. Upon entering, a customer chooses from multiple ingredients and proteins as they move down the production line until their creation is completed. Patrons can also choose from nine signature sauces with flavors that range from sweet to hot, further enhancing their one of a kind dining experience. Hot Head Burritos is gearing up to expand and is seeking additional franchise partners across the country.

ABOUT BMC-POS

Business Machines Company, Inc. (www.bmc-pos.com) has been providing “cash register and total point-of-sale solutions” for the restaurant and retail industries for over 58 years. BMC sells and services complete hardware and software solutions for today’s restaurateurs and retailers. BMC-POS has built their business on service and support, a philosophy that continues today. Business Machines Company, Inc. is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. PAR’s Restaurant/Retail segment has been a leading provider of restaurant and retail technology for more than 30 years. PAR offers technology solutions for the full spectrum of restaurant operations, from large chain and independent table service restaurants to international quick service chains. Products from PAR also can be found in retailers, cinemas, cruise lines, stadiums and food service companies. PAR’s Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. For more information, visit https://www.partech.com/ or connect with PAR on Facebook and Twitter.