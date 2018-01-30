Military Expert Kris Osborn Brings Warrior to Maven’s Network of Diverse Voices

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WarriorMaven.com, operated by long-time military reporter and former CNN Headline News anchor and military specialist Kris Osborn, is now publishing on the digital media network Maven (ticker symbol MVEN).

Formerly known as Scout Warrior, WarriorMaven.com is devoted to coverage of cutting-edge weapons, technology and military strategy.

“Maven is an exciting fit for Warrior as it surges into the future,” said Osborn, who is a former Defense News and Military.com editor. “I’ve known the company’s leadership team for years and what they’re building here is impressive.”

“Maven’s platform allows us to augment our content with outstanding video, social media and community engagement tools,” he added. “Plus, it offers an integrated premium subscription mechanism which we’re building around exclusive interviews with senior leaders, weapons developers, analysts and other military experts.”

He noted that the membership portion of Warrior Maven is free to active-duty military members.

Osborn brings more than 20 years of military reporting expertise to Warrior Maven and has appeared as a guest on MSNBC and Fox News. He’ll be appearing in an upcoming History Channel special on weapons and military technology.

Osborn is a former Army civilian who worked in weapons programs analyses at the Pentagon.

“We named our company Maven because the word means expert. We are building a network of experts across a broad array of categories. These are people who cut the clutter of the web and offer authentic information and perspective in their arenas,” said Maven CEO James Heckman. “That’s why Kris is part of this coalition -- his expertise is second to none and he marries it with outstanding reporting skills. He is a maven in every sense.”

Dozens of award-winning journalists, best-selling authors, top analysts, important causes and foundations are bringing their organizations to Maven’s coalition of elite content channels.

Maven is an expert-driven, group media network, whose innovative platform serves, by invitation-only, a coalition of professional, independent channel partners. By providing broader distribution, greater community engagement and efficient advertising and membership programs, Maven enables partners to focus on the key drivers of their business: creating, informing, sharing, discovering, leading and interacting with the communities and constituencies they serve.

Based in Seattle, Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN. The executive team includes digital media pioneers James Heckman and Josh Jacobs and technology innovators Bill Sornsin and Ben Joldersma. For more insight, including details of the company’s recent acquisition of HubPages.com, head to themaven.net.