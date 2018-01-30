Ooredoo Group Selects P.I. Works as Sole Supplier of Centralized SON Solution

ISTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--P.I. Works, worldwide leading provider of mobile network planning, management and optimization solutions, has been awarded the Ooredoo Group Framework contract to deploy a multi-vendor and multi-technology C-SON (Centralized Self Organizing Networks) solution across its footprint worldwide.

Ooredoo Group is one of the fastest-growing telecommunications companies in the world, with over 150 million customers across its footprint enjoying high-quality mobile services. P.I. Works, with its award-winning C-SON platform uSON, will play an important role in this endeavor of Ooredoo Group with a full-scope C-SON implementation. The project scope includes standard and advanced closed loop SON functions for 2G, 3G and 4G networks. SON will be instrumental in providing Ooredoo Group a competitive edge in its densification strategy. P.I. Works will also provide HetNet aware optimization capabilities as well for improving the performance of both macro-cells and small-cells in the network.

Waleed Al Sayed, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo, said: “P.I. Works SON showed by far the best field results in the shortest timeframe in a recent pilot project in Jakarta, Indonesia. We have full confidence in P.I. Works’ multi-vendor, multi-technology SON capabilities. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to enhance our customers’ mobile experience across the markets where we operate and maximize the efficiency of our networks through greater automation.”

P.I. Works CEO and co-founder Başar Akpınar said: “P.I. Works’ vision is to help mobile operators realize the full potential of their networks, so that they can build the hyperconnected world of tomorrow. Our award-winning C-SON solution is already deployed into the networks of the leading Tier 1 operators worldwide. In its endeavor to enrich people’s digital lives, Ooredoo Group will benefit from our worldwide expertise, as P.I. Works is fully committed to helping Ooredoo Group deliver high quality mobile services.”

About Ooredoo Group

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks. Ooredoo serves over 150 million customers and generated revenues of QR 33 billion as of 31 December 2016. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

About P.I. Works

P.I. Works is a leading provider of next-generation mobile network planning, management and optimization solutions. P.I. Works combines field-proven expertise with a commercially available product portfolio and services. These solutions enable Mobile Network Operators to lower their costs and to improve network quality and subscriber experience. P.I. Works has deployed its solutions at more than 30 mobile network operators in 28 countries. P.I. Works also plays an important role in the development of key standards that define the future of mobile networks. P.I. Works contributes actively to the ETSI, GTI, and 3GPP standardization forum.