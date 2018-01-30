KLM Equipment Services Selects Inseego for Hong Kong International Airport Deployment

SAN DIEGO & ROTTERDAM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in software-as-a-service (SaaS) business intelligence solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile technology, today announced an agreement with KLM Equipment Services (KES), a subsidiary of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, to deliver Inseego’s Ctrack Aviation Asset Tracking and Management services for a new deployment at Hong Kong International Airport with Jardine Air Terminal Services (JATS).

JATS operates a full range of motorized and non-motorized ground support equipment (GSE) at Hong Kong International Airport, the world’s largest air cargo hub1, as reported by the Airports Council International. This deployment at Hong Kong International Airport marks the second installation of Ctrack services for KES after demonstrating a significant return on investment with the solution to KLM’s operations at hub Amsterdam Schipol.

“Our Ctrack Aviation Asset Tracking offering is becoming increasingly popular in the industry due to rising security standards, double digit traffic growth, and the need for decreased asset downtime at airports worldwide,” said Chris Lytle, EVP of Enterprise SaaS Solutions at Inseego. “This truly is a unique and proven end-to-end IoT solution that improves safety, security and the overall passenger experience by increasing the operational efficiency of GSE.”

“We chose Ctrack by Inseego to manage the GSE fleet of our customer, JATS, because of its state-of-the-art telematics technology, user-friendliness, cost-effectiveness and excellent customer service, as experienced by our Schiphol operations since we deployed Ctrack in 2015,” said Paul Feldbrugge, General Manager of KLM Equipment Services Hong Kong.

Airport logistics flow is comprised of a complex network that includes personnel and hundreds of GSE. GSE takes the form of stationary and moving objects from multiple sources and providers such as logistic companies, passengers, baggage handlers, maintenance and catering. Features such as visibility of equipment usage, access control and geo-location are critical to security, safety and flight schedules at all airports. Ctrack Aviation Asset Tracking gives GSE service providers a secure, location-based airport equipment management solution that provides controlled access and real-time visibility to their assets in addition to preventative maintenance, all through a user-friendly web-based SaaS platform.

To learn more, visit: https://www.ctrack.com/airports/

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in software-as-a-service (SaaS) business intelligence solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile technology, is transforming business mobility through its broad portfolio of solutions. We enable a wide array of applications for worldwide enterprise and SMB markets with our asset tracking and carrier activation solutions. Inseego’s high-performance Skyus modems and gateways, and MiFi branded intelligent mobile devices power a wide array of consumer, SMB and mission critical enterprise applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate - including industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and broadband mobile WiFi hotspots. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com Twitter @inseego

About KLM Equipment Services

KLM Equipment Services operates as an independent subsidiary company of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. With Amsterdam Schiphol Airport as our permanent home base since 1952, we have wide expertise in all aspects of ground support equipment (GSE); all vehicles and equipment for the handling of aircraft on the ground. GSE is an indispensable link in the logistical processes of all airports. Our goal is to realize low operational cost, with maximal availability of your equipment. http://www.kes-gse.nl/en/

