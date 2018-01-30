Polaris Wireless Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension with the Alaska Wireless Network for Delivery of an FCC-Compliant Wireless Location Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polaris Wireless, a provider of high-accuracy, software-based wireless location solutions, announced that it has signed a multi-year, multi-phase contract for delivery of a wireless location solution that complies with the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC’s) most recent E9-1-1 wireless location accuracy mandate with The Alaska Wireless Network, a company wholly owned by GCI Communication Corp (“GCI”). The first phase of this contract extension includes the Polaris Wireless Evolved Serving Mobile Location Center (E-SMLC) with hybrid location software for LTE networks that complies with FCC-mandated indoor location requirements. Subsequent phases include delivery of additional location technologies and hybrid algorithms as cellular networks and mobile devices continue to evolve and become more capable.

“We are excited to continue working with GCI in providing our software-based location solutions,” said Amir Sattar, Vice President of Global Operations for Polaris Wireless. “Polaris takes great pride in GCI trusting us to provide GCI E9-1-1 callers with the highest level of location accuracy when and where they need it most.”

“We have enjoyed a long term relationship with Polaris Wireless delivering wireless E9-1-1 location solutions for many years,” said Gene Strid, Chief Technology Officer of GCI. “As the carriers must now locate E9-1-1 callers in challenging indoor environments, we are happy to leverage Polaris Wireless’s technological innovation and commitment in delivering high accuracy, software-based location solutions.”

“Polaris Wireless E-SMLC product leverages all available and emerging technology to deliver the best location position accuracy we can for our subscribers’ emergency calls,” said John Myhre, Vice President Wireless Technology of GCI.

From the earliest days of the wireless location industry, Polaris Wireless has been a leader in providing high accuracy, software-based solutions without the need for hardware in cellular networks or special firmware or applications in mobile devices. The Polaris Wireless hybrid location solution is inherently future proof to take advantage of improvements in cellular networks and mobile devices. Polaris Wireless has demonstrated a firm commitment to the industry by innovating capabilities ahead of their need.

Sattar continues, “With our core focus on innovation of wireless outdoor, indoor and vertical location technology, our product roadmap is vibrant and will continue to deliver valued products and services to Wireless Carriers, their subscribers, and local public safety officials.”

About Polaris Wireless

Polaris Wireless is the global leader in providing high-accuracy, software-based wireless location solutions to wireless operators, law enforcement and government agencies, and location-based application companies. Since 2003, Polaris Wireless has successfully completed 50 global deployments for public safety (FCC-mandated E911), commercial LBS, and Internet of Things in the U.S. and for public safety, national security, and LBS in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Polaris Wireless is the recipient of the Frost & Sullivan “Enabling Technology of the Year” award in 2011 and 2014 and was named winner of the Mobility Award for Mobile Software Indoor Positioning Systems at the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show. Polaris Wireless participates in industry forums and standards-setting bodies such as the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and Open Mobile Alliance (OMA).

The company is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in Dubai, U.A.E., Bangalore, India, and Zug, Switzerland. For more information about Polaris Wireless, please visit: http://www.polariswireless.com.

About GCI

GCI delivers communication and technology services in the consumer and business markets. Headquartered in Alaska with additional locations in the U.S., GCI has delivered services for more than 35 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI at http://www.gci.com.