U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Advanced Precision Guidance Kits for Artillery Shells

BAE Systems’ precision-guidance kits are compatible with existing and experimental artillery munitions and propellants, as well as multiple firing platforms, including M777 lightweight towed howitzers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

HUDSON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems an $8 million contract to develop modernized precision-guidance kits that ensure the accuracy of 155-millimeter artillery munitions. These kits enable munitions to make in-flight course corrections even in GPS-jammed environments.

The trajectory corrections of BAE Systems’ precision-guidance kits improve the strike accuracy of the munitions. This precision strike capability also allows warfighters to accurately engage targets for longer periods of time with less ammunition and logistical sustainment.

“We understand the critical importance of maintaining the accuracy of the Army’s long-range artillery against any adversary,” said Marc Casseres, director of Precision Guidance and Sensor Solutions at BAE Systems. “Our kits will provide this capability for the current stock of 155-millimeter munitions and future munitions designed to provide significantly greater range. We were selected for this program because of our expertise in precision-guidance technology and our ability to achieve a high level of engineering and manufacturing maturity.”

The company’s precision-guidance kits are compatible with existing and experimental artillery munitions and propellants, as well as multiple firing platforms, including M777 lightweight towed howitzers and the M109 self-propelled howitzer family of vehicles.

This contract, awarded by the Army’s Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium, reinforces BAE Systems’ leadership in designing and manufacturing cost-effective precision munitions and guidance technologies.

