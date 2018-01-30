Denim Group Joins AWS US GovCloud Making ThreadFix Available to Federal Customers

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denim Group, the leading independent application security firm, today announced the availability of the company’s premier application vulnerability correlation and resolution platform, ThreadFix, through Amazon Web Services (AWS) US Government Cloud (GovCloud). US Federal Government customers will now have easy access to ThreadFix to provide the software assurance they need to protect their application portfolios.

Government customers are increasingly looking to the cloud for both cost saving and operational efficiencies. This combined with the increasing requirements of federal agencies to focus on software assurance to keep sensitive data safe, makes ThreadFix the intuitive solution for sophisticated programs with access to this government-approved cloud environment. Government agencies are not the only ones to benefit, private sector businesses operating sensitive or critical environments for government customers can also easily access and leverage ThreadFix though AWS GovCloud.

ThreadFix is a proven solution that provides unmatched, centralized vulnerability management and collaboration support across development and security teams, making it straightforward to identify the most critical application vulnerabilities and systematically address them. Most recently, ThreadFix was used by a US Government agency to integrate software assurance testing into their Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipelines across several development teams in different environments. This integration resulted in a reduction in the application validation process timeline from months to only one week.

“We are excited to offer Federal Government customers a more efficient way to run their software assurance programs,” said Principal and CTO of Denim Group, Dan Cornell. “ThreadFix’s availability on GovCloud makes it easier than ever for users to deploy and manage these programs in the cloud while exponentially cutting down the time it takes to do so.”

This announcement builds upon the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate’s investment in the Hybrid Analysis Mapping (HAM) technology funded via the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to accelerate the discovery, identification, and remediation of application vulnerabilities to help further protect software systems from sophisticated cyber-attacks. Hybrid Analysis Mapping enables ThreadFix to more accurately correlate the results of static scans against dynamic scans to de-duplicate results, delivering another significant breakthrough for today’s industry professionals.

ThreadFix is listed on U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) IT Schedule 70 with Dependable Global Solutions, Inc., contract GS-35F-040BA, and is offered through a network of resellers as well as for direct purchase.

About Denim Group

Denim Group is the leading independent application security firm, serving as a trusted advisor to customers on matters of application risk and security. The company helps organizations assess and mitigate application security risk. Denim Group's flagship ThreadFix platform accelerates the process of application vulnerability remediation, reflecting the company's rich understanding of what it takes to fix application vulnerabilities faster.