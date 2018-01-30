Healthx Teams With Change Healthcare to Provide Cost Transparency Tools

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthx, Inc., the leader in cloud-based digital engagement solutions for healthcare payers, is working with Change Healthcare, one of the largest, independent healthcare IT companies in the United States, to offer procedure cost transparency tools within Healthx’s member portal and mobile solutions. These tools provide on-demand insight into price and quality information for medical services for consumers.

“ With members shouldering more of their own medical expenses than ever before, retail-style online shopping is something healthcare consumers demand from their health plans and TPAs,” said Mike Gordon, Chief Strategy and Alliances Officer for Healthx. “ We’re very excited about the partnership with Change Healthcare, as it enables our payer customers to offer these powerful tools to their customers, pre-integrated into the member’s digital workflow. Empowered with this information, members can make more educated spending decisions that save money for themselves while also reducing costs for the payer.”

Healthx will offer two transparency solutions from Change Healthcare to its customers:

True View™ Plus provides members with a personalized shopping experience that includes searching for procedures and reviewing provider, cost and quality information, based on the individual’s specific benefit plan and network information. True View™ Select provides members with localized cost ranges by provider and procedure on a region-specific level. It uses proprietary data from the Change Healthcare Intelligent Healthcare Network™, which processed 12 billion healthcare-related transactions covering over $2.0 trillion in claims in 2016.

“ This pairing is a natural fit because both companies’ solutions exist to empower plan members to choose the right care,” said Tate McDaniel, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Change Healthcare Engagement Solutions. " With our cost transparency solutions, consumers can use their plan’s Healthx member portal to search for providers that offer high-quality care at the best value. By giving consumers choice, we’re helping create better-informed healthcare consumers and encouraging better outcomes.”

About Healthx

At Healthx, we put our nearly 20 years of industry experience and best practices to work to serve the needs of approximately 200 healthcare payers representing 24 million members and 700,000 providers. We develop and implement secure, cloud-based, member-centric digital portals that connect payers with members and providers. We partner with commercial health plans, third-party administrators, employers and brokers to build comprehensive, configurable solutions that improve clinical, operational and financial performance. Through our platform, our customers can close gaps in care, achieve regulatory compliance, improve quality ratings and reduce costs. Our customers achieve a rapid return on investment by moving more transactions from costly channels to efficient online portals. For more information, visit www.healthx.com. Follow Healthx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.