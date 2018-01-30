DirectPath Partners With Risk Strategies Company

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DirectPath, the industry leader in employee engagement, health care transparency and compliance, today announced a strategic partnership with Risk Strategies Company, a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm. Under the terms of the partnership, Risk Strategies will offer its clients the DirectPath Advocacy and Transparency Service, which uniquely empowers employees at client organizations to become better health care consumers by providing specific medical procedural cost and quality quotes.

According to a recent DirectPath survey, 83 percent of health insurance brokers said that employers highly rely on them to control health care costs. As the first national insurance brokerage firm to offer the DirectPath Advocacy and Transparency Service, Risk Strategies is well-positioned to meet these employer demands; the Service helps employers save an average of $1,400 and employees $400 per transparency request.

DirectPath’s Advocacy and Transparency Service enables greater health care savings for employers, and their employees, by empowering employees to become more informed health care consumers. Patient advocates offered through the service assist employees and their family members by answering questions about their health care coverage, as well as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement accounts (HRAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs). Advocates also provide employees with up to three options for medical tests or procedures, along with quality and cost data. By providing this information, advocates enhance employees’ understanding of their health care options and help steer them toward plans, procedures and prescriptions that deliver the care they need at affordable prices.

Not only does DirectPath’s Advocacy and Transparency Service help employees become more informed health care consumers, but it also enables employers to further save on health care expenses by assisting employees with locating in-network providers and resolving claims disputes. The service also reduces administrative burdens for employers and improves employee satisfaction with company benefits.

“The organizations we serve are committed to providing their employees with quality health care,” said John Greenbaum, national practice leader, employee benefits, Risk Strategies Company. “What many people don’t realize, though, is that quality health care can also be cost-effective. By partnering with DirectPath, we’re able to help our clients save on health care by educating their employees on the complex health care landscape and empowering them to make better, more informed decisions about their care.”

“Risk Strategies is a true pioneer when it comes to health insurance,” said Bridget Lipezker, senior vice president and general manager, Advocacy and Transparency, DirectPath. “As the first national insurance brokerage firm to offer our Advocacy and Transparency Service, the company is raising the bar for health care brokers across the country to deliver improved results for employers marked by improved employee experiences and reduced costs. We’re excited to work with the Risk Strategies team and roll our services out to its employer customers.”

For more information about DirectPath’s Advocacy and Transparency Service for brokers, visit this webpage.

About DirectPath:

DirectPath is an industry leader in strategic employee engagement, health care compliance and transparency for Fortune 1000 employers. Its customers experience significant ROI on their benefits investments through increased employee participation, management of the evolving regulatory environment and reduced cost through efficient benefits plan management technology. DirectPath is headquartered in Birmingham with offices throughout the country. For more information, visit the DirectPath website and follow the company on Twitter.