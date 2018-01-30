DataTorrent Accelerates Its Partner Program, Adds Two New Companies to Its Roster

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataTorrent, a big data analytics applications company and market leader in real-time, data-in-motion stream processing, announced today it added HCL Technologies to its growing partner program roster, alongside Trace3, MSys, Stratecha, and many others.

DataTorrent’s partner community has shown increased momentum in the last six months and now counts 20+ partners in the following four categories: Reseller, Technology, Independent Software Vendor & OEM, Systems Integrators & Consultants.

DataTorrent empowers partners to help clients fine tune their approaches to big data analytics by closing the time gap from insight to action through real-time analytics. DataTorrent’s technologies, such as the RTS (Real-Time Streaming) Platform, deliver the necessary integrated solutions for partners to develop new products, quickly address emerging customer segments, and enhance existing relationships. The program arms partners with operational readiness through the ability to rapidly develop secure and scalable applications, a lucrative recurring revenue model, accelerated solutions deployment opportunities at lower costs, and more consulting opportunities, all which help partners stay on the competitive edge of helping customers increase time to value and lower total cost of ownership.

"With DataTorrent’s solutions, HCL Technologies can provide real-time, enterprise-level data analytics to its customers,” said Anand Birje, CVP and Head – Digital and Analytics practice, HCL Technologies. “DataTorrent’s platform allows companies to dramatically shorten the time from insight to action, which is crucial in today’s digital age.”

“The number of big data analytics products and services are growing rapidly so it’s easy for businesses to get lost in the mix and adopt what can be more harmful than helpful to the business. We’re ecstatic to collaborate with HCL and Wavicle Data Solutions to extend our real-time streaming analytics platform and solutions to a new network of businesses to help their current and prospective clients get ahead of the most pressing data insights needs,” said Guy Churchward, CEO of DataTorrent.

In addition to HCL, DataTorrent also signed a partnership agreement with Wavicle Data Solutions.

“Technologies that don’t live up to their scaling capabilities will end up taking a bite out of your budget and still not deliver on the investment. DataTorrent’s solutions have proven otherwise by impressing us with how easily and rapidly they can be deployed and optimized across our clients’ systems. We’re excited for the new opportunities that this partnership will bring us,” said Tom Palenik, Director at Wavicle Data Solutions.

