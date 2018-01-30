Southern Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency Deters Underage Drinking with Intellicheck’s Age ID

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A large southern alcohol law enforcement agency is now using Intellicheck's (NYSE AMERICAN: IDN) Age ID™ throughout the state to boost the enforcement of laws and regulations that prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors. The agency’s law enforcement agents use the industry leading technology solution to scan bar codes on driver licenses and other forms of identification to catch altered and fake IDs, while on enforcement details across the state. Age ID accurately reads unique DMV barcode formats from every U.S. state and populated territory, all Canadian provinces, and all Mexican States where driver licenses include 2-D barcodes.

“We are seeing a growing adoption of Age ID by alcohol law enforcement agencies across the country. We believe that this trend will continue because Age ID has proven to be extremely effective in curbing underage access to age-restricted products,” said Intellicheck Interim CEO Bill White. He explained that Age ID is also a powerful prevention tool for restaurants, retail outlets or at any business or event where age-restricted products such as alcohol, tobacco or cannabis are sold. White said the Company expects to see age-restricted venues like casinos and clubs to increasingly adopt Age ID to avoid costly fines, license suspension and even the loss of license that can come with failure to prevent minors from gaining entry by using fake or altered IDs.

The southern agency’s 40 law enforcement agents are responsible for the enforcement of laws governing alcoholic beverages and tobacco at manufacturing, distribution and retail sales locations throughout the state. Their enforcement efforts often combine with those of law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal level to ensure compliance. Establishments that fail to properly validate the identification credentials of their customers face stiff penalties that can include fines, license suspension or loss of license. Initially, ten enforcement agents will be equipped with Age ID.

Age ID verifies the authenticity of driver licenses and other bar-coded, government issued IDs in real-time. It can be deployed on mobile devices including smartphones and tablets as well as integrated at the point of sale. Powerful, economical and easy to adopt and use, Age ID draws on a comprehensive database, updated on an ongoing basis, to ensure information is timely and accurate.

About Intellicheck NYSE American: IDN Intellicheck is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that provide real-time identification authentication and threat identification. Our technology solutions read, analyze and process the encoded information on driver licenses and other government issued IDs. The state-of-the-art products achieve a critical balance of efficacy and ease of adoption and use with real-time response and a 99.9% accuracy rate. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, enhance the safety and awareness of their facilities and people, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. Founded in 1994, Intellicheck has grown to serve dozens of Fortune 500 companies including financial industry and business clients, police departments, national defense clients at agencies, major seaports, and military bases, and diverse state and federal government agencies. The Company holds 25 patents including many patents pertaining to identification technology.

