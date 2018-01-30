Texas Lawyers’ Insurance Exchange Selects Insurity’s Bridge Insurance Software Suite

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, Inc. a leading provider of core insurance processing and data integration and analytics solutions, today announced Texas Lawyers’ Insurance Exchange (TLIE), a provider of malpractice insurance for Texas lawyers and judges, has selected the core property and casualty insurance software suite, Bridge, including the Bridge Policy Administration, Bridge Claims, and Bridge Billing modules. The specialty insurer plans to replace existing core processing systems with the Bridge Insurance Software Suite to modernize its operation, gain improved efficiencies, and enhance system security.

Priding itself on consistently providing high quality professional legal malpractice liability coverage at financially responsible rates for Texas lawyers and judges, TLIE depends on a solid technology infrastructure able to support its business objectives. TLIE felt the time was right to upgrade and modernize its core processing systems in order to continue to provide the high standard of insurance products and services its member insureds expect in today’s rapidly changing digital insurance environment.

TLIE selected Bridge in part due to the breadth and depth of the offering as well as the system’s configurability and flexibility to address TLIE’s unique product and process requirements. The insurer was also impressed with the strength of the Bridge professional and skilled staff able to support the implementation effort as well as provide on-going support for TLIE’s long-term success.

Jett Hanna, Texas Lawyer’s Insurance Exchange senior vice president, commented on the Bridge decision, saying, “The quality of the Insurity team was just as important to our decision as the Bridge products themselves. We look to have a long-term quality vendor partner and felt strongly that Insurity was a good fit for our organization. We look forward to enjoying all that the Bridge solutions have to offer our operation and our policyholders.”

“We are thrilled to have been selected to replace TLIE’s current technology platform. It is especially important to specialty insurers like TLIE to have a system that has the flexibility to be configured to their specific product and processing needs – and these are the exact goals we had in mind when designing and developing our solutions. We look forward to working closely with the TLIE team to meet its goal of a production environment in late 2018,” added Lani Cathey, chief revenue officer, Insurity.

The Bridge Insurance Software Suite is specifically designed to streamline processing for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, brokers, and MGAs. Bridge features Smart Configuration (no programming or scripting) to provide a system that is configurable by business users. Bridge enables a high degree of self-sufficiency, and can handle multi-lingual and multi-currency transactions.

About Texas Lawyers’ Insurance Exchange

Texas Lawyers’ Insurance Exchange is the tried and true source of reliable, responsibly priced legal malpractice insurance for Texas lawyers and judges. TLIE began operations in 1979 under the sponsorship of the State Bar of Texas Insurance Trust at a time when Texas lawyers were having difficulty obtaining legal malpractice coverage at reasonable rates. Since that time, commercial carriers have come and gone from Texas, but TLIE has been a consistent and stable source of high quality professional legal malpractice liability coverage at financially responsible rates for Texas lawyers and judges.

TLIE is owned by its member insureds and is operated by a member-elected board of directors. TLIE currently provides over 5,500 Texas lawyers and judges with legal malpractice coverage. Through superior underwriting and claims practices, TLIE has returned over $41,550,000 in profits to its member insureds over the past 19 years. For additional information, please visit the TLIE website at www.tlie.org.

About Insurity

Insurity, Inc. enables property & casualty insurers to modernize their enterprise and achieve their business goals. Insurity’s core processing applications and data integration and analytics solutions are backed by rich insurance expertise and are in production with over 100 insurers, processing billions of dollars of premium each month. Insurity’s solutions address the needs of all carriers – from the Top 20 insurers to small or regional commercial, personal, or specialty lines writers, as well as MGAs. For more information about Insurity, call 860-616-7721 or visit insurity.com. Connect with Insurity on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.