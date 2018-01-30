Arizona Care Network and Cigna Form New Alliance to Improve Health Care for Maricopa County Members

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cigna and Arizona Care Network (ACN) have entered into an alliance to jointly offer health plans in Maricopa County that will provide access to quality health care at a more affordable cost. New arrangements will be available to local employers and their workforces starting April 1.

ACN, a large, high-performing provider network, helps reduce health care costs for its members by improving how care is managed. This alliance extends Cigna’s relationship with ACN, which already participates in Cigna's value-based Cigna Collaborative Care program. The alliance builds on the strengths of both organizations to provide people with care that is better coordinated, and it offers an easier way to navigate the health care system with a high level of personalized service.

Individuals enrolled in a health plan offered through the new alliance will have access to a customized network of doctors, hospitals, and other health resources that are part of ACN’s broad network. This includes Dignity Health, Abrazo Community Health Network, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and hundreds of independent providers in more than 1,200 locations. One of the best ways for individuals to save on their health care costs is to see providers within their network for care. ACN’s free mobile application MyAZDoc is an on-the-go directory of all these in-network providers and facilities.

Individuals will also have access to Cigna One Guide® for personal support and guidance. Cigna One Guide can help customers with everything from finding the right doctor, to understanding their health plan and accessing a clinical team to help them choose the right care.

“We recognize that one of the most pressing issues facing employers and individuals alike is the affordability of quality health care,” said Kim Shepard, president of Cigna's Arizona market. “By assembling a customized network of primary care doctors, specialists and hospitals, we’re collaborating with local providers to make health care easier and deliver a personalized experience for Maricopa County customers focused on the greater use of evidence-based medicine to achieve better health outcomes.”

“Together with Cigna, we can develop health plans that provide access to quality care and help achieve our common goals – better health, a better experience for our patients, and a lower total cost of care,” said Dr. David Hanekom, CEO, Arizona Care Network. “When providers and payers work in concert, we can build a better health care system and deliver better value for employers and individuals, while also helping to create stronger, healthier communities.”

The alliance will be governed by a joint operating committee comprising representatives from both parties.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna HealthCare of Arizona, Inc., Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 95 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

About Arizona Care Network

Arizona Care Network is a physician-led and governed accountable care organization, with more than 5,000 clinicians providing a broad range of clinical and care coordination services to adult and pediatric patients in Maricopa and Pinal counties. ACN is a partnership between Dignity Health Arizona and Abrazo Community Health Network, and includes Phoenix Children’s Hospital, one of the nation’s largest children’s hospitals, and Maricopa Integrated Health System. The network is comprised of primary care and specialty physicians, along with skilled nursing and home health agencies, imaging centers, retail clinics, urgent care and emergency centers, and 14 acute care and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.azcarenetwork.org.