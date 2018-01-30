Focal Point and Riskonnect Announce Integrated Risk Management Partnership

KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Focal Point Data Risk, LLC (Focal Point) and Riskonnect Inc. (Riskonnect), two leaders in the competitive Integrated Risk Management (IRM) space, today announced a strategic partnership that aligns Riskonnect’s best-in-class IRM software solutions with Focal Point’s implementation and risk management consulting services.

Gartner predicts that by 2021, half of large enterprises will use an IRM solution to provide better decision-making capabilities. This transition, driven by business leaders looking to understand the full scope of their digital risks, will require IRM solutions with robust feature sets and consulting partners able to implement and integrate these systems across the business.

“This partnership puts Focal Point and Riskonnect in a unique and advantageous position. Both companies are on the leading-edge of the IRM changes, and together they solve some of the most pressing concerns of today’s business leaders,” said Jannie Wentzel, Focal Point’s eGRC practice leader. “This combined offering, leveraging the best features of two great organizations, allows our clients to benefit from increased risk visibility, better decision making, and streamlined compliance.”

Riskonnect’s highly configurable technology is ideal for forward-thinking organizations facing increased scrutiny and accountability for corporate governance, strategy and strategic risk. Their solutions facilitate the ability to plan for and respond intelligently to all risks that could potentially harm an organization and its competitive position, damage corporate reputation and/or restrict strategic growth.

“We’re excited to formally begin this partnership with Focal Point. Demand for our Integrated Risk Management solutions continues to grow, and Focal Point is the right firm to assist our clients with integration into their business,” said Riskonnect’s vice president of strategic marketing, Quin Rodriguez. “Integrating IRM solutions into your business is the key to elevating your risk management program, and we’re committed to working with Focal Point to bring this offering to as many organizations as possible.”

Focal Point is an experienced provider of enterprise GRC (eGRC) and Integrated Risk Management services. Focal Point assist clients with platform implementations, customized integrations, and a full range of project management services. Focal Point also regularly helps organizations set up GRC governance structures, develop GRC frameworks, and build process implementation roadmaps.

Learn more about Focal Point at focal-point.com, and explore Riskonnect’s solutions at riskonnect.com. To inquire about services, please email info@focal-point.com.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the trusted, preferred source of Integrated Risk Management technology, offering a growing suite of solutions on a world-class cloud computing model that enable clients to elevate their programs for management of all risks across the enterprise. Riskonnect allows organizations to holistically understand, manage and control risks, positively affecting shareholder value. For more information, visit riskonnect.com or call +1-770-790-4700.

About Focal Point Data Risk, LLC

Focal Point Data Risk is a risk management firm delivering a unified approach to addressing data risk through a unique combination of service offerings. Focal Point brings together industry-leading expertise in cyber security, identity governance and access management, data privacy, analytics, internal audit, and cyber training services – giving clients everything they need to plan and develop effective risk and security programs. By integrating these services, Focal Point provides the resources necessary for protecting and using data across entire organizations. Visit http://focal-point.com for more information.