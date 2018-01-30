Fidelis Cybersecurity and PacStar Launch Joint Tactical Cybersecurity Solution for Military Operations

BETHESDA, Md. and PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fidelis Cybersecurity and PacStar today launched PacStar Tactical Fidelis Cybersecurity System – a fully integrated tactical cybersecurity solution with automated detection and response capabilities for protecting in-theater communications, executive communications, vehicle mount, or forward operating base deployments. The solution will be unveiled and demonstrated at AFCEA West 2018, which takes place February 6-8, 2018 in San Diego, Ca.

The collaboration provides the Fidelis Elevate™ platform in a compact, quick setup, rugged form factor, ideal for meeting demanding size, weight, power and reliability requirements for military tactical cyber defensive operations, including pre-positioned cyber sensors and deployable “hunt mission” kits. The system can fill gaps in tactical network cybersecurity, and address three primary DoD challenges: tactical networks frequently are poorly secured; cybersecurity technologies are too large and expensive to deploy; and there is a lack of trained cyber specialists rapidly available in the field.

The PacStar Tactical Fidelis Cybersecurity System is managed by PacStar IQ-Core Software, a “single-pane of glass” management GUI designed to assist networking specialists in conducting configuration, management and troubleshooting. Key system benefits include:

The system can provide visibility to remote cyber defender support organizations that currently have no visibility into real-time threats or advanced analytics necessary to support the warfighter. Addresses cyber skills shortage in tactical settings: The tactical operator can be overwhelmed with maintaining multiple systems, or may lack the necessary skills/experience to respond to today’s advanced cyber threats. The system simplifies incident response by automating detection and validation of alerts, determining appropriate responses, and presenting resolutions – enhancing organic cybersecurity capabilities in every combat unit.

The tactical operator can be overwhelmed with maintaining multiple systems, or may lack the necessary skills/experience to respond to today’s advanced cyber threats. The system simplifies incident response by automating detection and validation of alerts, determining appropriate responses, and presenting resolutions – enhancing organic cybersecurity capabilities in every combat unit. Enables cybersecurity at the edge: The small size, weight and power of the system make deployment at the edge of the network possible, providing real time cyber threat detection and response for networks traditionally lacking protection.

“We’re excited to offer the combination of Fidelis and PacStar technologies to provide automated detection and response to cyber threats to tactical and deployable systems. This will immediately address security gaps in the network, while improving operational efficiencies where resources are limited,” said Tim Roddy, vice president of product management and marketing at Fidelis Cybersecurity.

The core of PacStar Tactical Fidelis Cybersecurity System is based on a PacStar 451 module hosting analytics, management and sensor functions. Additional PacStar 451 and 455 modules may be added for sizable deployments with large, long-term, meta-data storage requirements. Supplemented with PacStar 400-Series routing and switching modules, the system can be delivered as a complete all-in-one solution.

”We’re delighted to partner with Fidelis to create this integrated deployable solution – enabling us to deliver their capabilities in an industry-leading rugged platform that meets the demanding size, weight and power requirements of today’s mobile warfighter,” said Peggy Miller, chief executive officer for PacStar. “We’re also pleased to have leveraged the network management strengths of PacStar IQ-Core Software, proven in US Army WIN-T deployments, to address the acute lack of trained cyber specialists in our armed services.”

Fidelis and PacStar will conduct live demonstrations of PacStar Tactical Fidelis Cybersecurity System at their joint booth (#2516) at AFCEA West 2018.

About Fidelis Cybersecurity

Fidelis is the industry’s only completely integrated, automated network and endpoint detection and response platform. Fidelis is engineered for visibility, designed for response and trusted by the most important brands in the world. See what you’ve been missing, visit https://www.fidelissecurity.com/.

About PacStar

Pacific Star Communications, Inc. (PacStar) is a leading technology-based systems integrator that delivers advanced, reliable and interoperable tactical and enterprise communications systems to the military, federal, state and local government agencies, as well as emergency responders. The company’s patented IQ-Core® Software and hardware technology and integration/installation services provide secure, command, control and communications systems – particularly in remote or infrastructure starved areas. In addition, PacStar’s unified and tactical network communications systems are ideally suited for commercial sector organizations with mission-critical, complex communications requirements. For additional information, please visit https://pacstar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter @pacstarcomm.