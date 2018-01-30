Telstra Delivers Personalized Customer Experience With Splunk

SAN FRANCISCO & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), first in delivering ‘aha’ moments from machine data, is pleased to acknowledge that its customer Telstra is embracing the Splunk® platform to gain more insights into its business.

Telstra uses various Splunk products to deliver operational information to support and strengthen its focus on customer experience.

“Since 2009 we have worked with Telstra across a number of use cases, in relation to Operational Intelligence and business analytics, to assist Telstra in reinforcing its position as a leader in customer service,” said Simon Eid, area vice president, ANZ, Splunk. “Innovative enterprises like Telstra often start with a single use case to solve a business problem but quickly realise the potential of the Splunk platform to offer deep insights and simultaneously solve a range of business challenges across the enterprise.”

“At Telstra, customer experience is our priority,” said Dave Wilson, chief automation officer, Telstra. “Splunk helps provide us with real-time data in a single dashboard via Splunk® IT Service Intelligence so that we can proactively respond to any issues.”

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns machine data into answers. Organizations use market-leading Splunk solutions with machine learning to solve their toughest IT, Internet of Things and security challenges. Join millions of passionate users and discover your “aha” moment with Splunk today: http://www.splunk.com.

About Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company. We offer a full range of services and compete in all telecommunications markets in Australia, operating the largest mobile and Wi-Fi networks. Globally, we provide end-to-end solutions including managed network services, global connectivity, cloud, voice, colocation, conferencing and satellite solutions. We have licenses in Asia, Europe and the United States and offer access to more than 2,000 points of presence across the globe. For more information visit www.telstra.com.