APsystems Joins Sunnova Approved Vendor List

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APsystems joined the approved vendor list for Sunnova, a leading U.S. residential solar and energy storage service provider.

The agreement brings APsystems advanced microinverter technology to Sunnova’s portfolio of top-tier, consumer-friendly solar services. Sunnova offers an array of solar lease, lease-to-own, and power-purchase options for customers all across the United States.

“Sunnova has earned a strong reputation for easy, no-nonsense solar packages for consumers,” said Jason Higginson, Senior Director of Marketing for APsystems USA. “We’re glad to bring our solar microinverter technology to their platform, to help more homeowners nationwide enjoy energy self-sufficiency and savings.”

“Our goal is to offer our customers a brilliant choice for energizing their lives,” said John Santo Salvo, SVP of Channel Operations and Chief Procurement Officer at Sunnova. “We believe APsystems’ advanced microinverter offering is an ideal addition to our customer-empowering portfolio of solar solutions.”

APsystems is listed on Sunnova’s 2018 Approved Vendor List and is now an option in their system solution platform.

About Sunnova

Sunnova is a leading U.S. residential solar and storage service provider whose mission is to help power solar, savings, reliability and most importantly, life, forward. Offering various rooftop solar system solutions, Sunnova provides its customers with the opportunity to customize their own systems. Sunnova isn’t simply a solar company, but a power provider that offers people a brilliant choice for energizing their lives. For more information, visit www.sunnova.com.

About APsystems

APsystems designs, manufacturers and markets microinverters and power conversion products for the global solar PV industry. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2009, APsystems has grown to encompass three global business units with offices around the world, serving customers in more than 80 countries with its groundbreaking multi-module microinverters. APsystems USA is based in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.APsystems.com.