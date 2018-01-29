Nuveen Closed-End Funds Complete Preferred Share Actions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG), Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAC) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) have each completed the issuance of MuniFund Preferred Shares (MFP Series A Shares) in a privately negotiated exchange and private placement with a qualified institutional buyer, as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933. The funds and the corresponding amounts of newly issued MFP Series A Shares are as follows:

Fund Common Share Ticker Preferred Series Preferred Amount Number of Preferred Shares Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund NVG Series A $ 405,400,000 4,054 Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund NAC Series A $ 320,000,000 3,200 Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund NAD Series A $ 607,000,000 6,070

Through the transactions, NVG refinanced its existing $240.4 million of Series 2018 Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred (VMTP) and sold additional MFP Series A Shares totaling $165.0 million, NAC refinanced its existing $145.0 million of Series 2019 VMTP and sold additional MFP Series A Shares totaling $175.0 million, and NAD refinanced its existing $407.0 million of Series 2018 VMTP and sold additional MFP Series A Shares totaling $200.0 million. The proceeds from the sale of the additional MFP Series A Shares will be invested in accordance with each fund’s investment policies and objectives.

The MFP Series A Shares of each fund were issued with terms establishing an initial Variable Rate Mode and a term redemption date of January 3, 2028. During the Variable Rate Mode, the dividend rate will be set periodically based on a predetermined formula. The MFP Series A Shares are preferred securities of each fund and are senior, with priority in all respects, to the fund's common shares in liquidation and as to payments of dividends.

No MFP Series A Shares have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act) or any state securities laws. Unless so registered, no MFP Series A Shares may be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities.

