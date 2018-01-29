Triumph Secures Follow-On Contract with Bell for AH-1Z Bonded Panels

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) announced today its Fabrications business has signed a long-term agreement with Bell Helicopter to extend their production of bonded panel structures for the AH-1Z attack helicopter through 2021. Triumph’s Fabrications business, under its newly realigned Aerospace Structures business unit, will provide the panels for Lots 15-16 under the follow-on contract agreement. The contract between Triumph Fabrications and Bell for the original scope of work was executed in 2012. Triumph Fabrications is an operating company of Triumph Aerospace Structures.

In addition to bonded panels, Triumph Fabrications produces fuselage structures, rotor fairings, leading edges, avionics shelves and fuel pods for Bell Helicopter.

“Our Fabrications business has a long-standing relationship with Bell Helicopter, supporting multiple commercial and military programs,” said Pete Wick, executive vice president for Triumph Aerospace Structures. “The follow-on contract for bonded panels on the AH-1Z demonstrates the productive partnership between Triumph and Bell. We are honored to provide such an extensive statement of work for the AH-1Z, and to support the men and women of the U.S. Marine Corps who utilize this aircraft to defend and protect our freedoms.”

In addition to the AH-1Z, Triumph Fabrications produces structural content on the Bell 205, 206, 412, and 525, and fabricated structural content and spares for other military programs.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aircraft structures, components, accessories, and systems. The Company serves a broad spectrum of the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.

More information about Triumph can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.