Boston Children’s Hospital and Global Lighting Leader Osram Unite to ‘Light Up’ the City in Support of Patient Families

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osram, a global high-tech lighting company, is teaming up with Boston Children’s Hospital to ‘Light Up’ the hospital and the City of Boston in an effort to support patients and their families during these cold winter months. The three-year partnership kicks off today with the announcement of the inaugural city-wide event, Light Up Our Hospital, Ignited by Osram, to be held at sunset (5:17 p.m.) on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.

“Boston Children’s Hospital is not only well-known, it is respected across the world for its outstanding patient care and pediatric research,” said Michael Flieger, Chief Financial Officer, Osram Americas Region, headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts. “As a global organization, we are proud to work with Boston Children’s Hospital to help support the many families who travel both nationally and internationally so that their children can receive the medical care they so desperately need.”

During the Light Up Our Hospital event on Feb. 15, 2018, buildings and businesses around the City of Boston will simultaneously light up in blue, the hospital’s signature color, to show their support for the city’s youngest patients. The buildings and businesses, as well as government offices, currently committed to lighting up include:

100 Northern Avenue

888 Boylston

Atlantic Wharf

Blu Restaurant

Boston City Hall

Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

Boston Police Department

Cambridge Hyatt

Government Center

Hotel Commonwealth

IBEW Billboard

Mass College of Art and Design

Northern Bank

Ocean Prime

One Financial Center

ONE Marine Park Drive

Post Office Square

Prudential Tower

Rose Kennedy Greenway

Sheraton Boston

South Station

TD Garden

The Envoy Hotel

Two International Place

UMASS Boston

W Hotel

Westin Waterfront Hotel

WGBH Digital Board (Mass Pike)

Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge

To support the partnership, Osram has given a $250,000 gift to Boston Children’s, and donated light-up bracelets which will be available to patients at Boston Children’s Hospital, their families, and hospital employees as a fundraising opportunity. The gift and all proceeds from the bracelets will benefit the Every Child Fund, which supports the areas of greatest need at Boston Children’s Hospital. Additionally, Osram employees and their families will have the opportunity to volunteer at Boston Children’s Hospital as part of the three-year partnership to show their support for patients and families.

“We’re thrilled to have joined forces with Osram for the ‘Light Up’ our Hospital initiative and are enthusiastic about where this partnership will take us over the next three years,” said Dick Argys, Chief Administrative Officer at Boston Children’s Hospital. “Together, we will not only brighten the lives of patients and families visiting the hospital, but also will work to build a support system of hope by spreading the light throughout the City of Boston.”

To support the cause and donate directly to Boston Children’s Hospital, visit www.bostonchildrens.org/LightUpBoston

ABOUT OSRAM SYLVANIA

OSRAM SYLVANIA is part of OSRAM Americas, a group of OSRAM companies located in North and South America. As a leader in lighting solutions and services specializing in innovative design and energy-saving technology, the company sells products under the brand names OSRAM, Traxon, ENCELIUM and SYLVANIA. The portfolio ranges from high-tech applications based on semiconductor technology, such as infrared or laser lighting, to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. The OSRAM SYLVANIA and OSRAM Americas regional headquarters is located in Wilmington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.osram-americas.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smart phones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM’s innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has approximately 26,400 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2017 (September 30) and generated revenue of more than €4.1 billion. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

ABOUT BOSTON CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

Boston Children’s Hospital is home to the world’s largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, where its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. More than 1,100 scientists, including seven members of the National Academy of Sciences, 11 members of the Institute of Medicine and 10 members of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute comprise Boston Children’s research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children’s today is a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. Boston Children’s is also the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

For more, visit our Vector and Thriving blogs and follow us on our social media channels: @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.