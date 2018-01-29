Strategic Insights Inc. and Nicobar Group Team Up in Strategic Partnership Agreement, Allowing Customers to Expand their Reach into China, the U.S. and Canada

TORONTO & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--North American-based Strategic Insights Inc. and China-based Nicobar Group Ltd. today announced an exclusive partnership agreement. The availability of integrated business development services will allow customers to benefit from streamlined approaches for lead generation and market intelligence in the nuclear energy market in all three countries.

The partnership is a strong strategic fit, leveraging the two leading companies’ respective strengths, across three main areas:

First, Strategic Insights and Nicobar have both developed processes to enhance and expedite the expansion of sales of products and services in the nuclear sector. Strategic Insights will take the lead in using these methodologies to serve customers in the U.S., Canada and the UK and Nicobar will take the lead in serving customers in China and other Asian countries.

Second, both companies plan to use their combined resources to provide a “one-stop shop” for companies looking to have a strategically aligned business development approach across countries with some of the fastest growing nuclear energy needs.

Finally, Strategic Insights and Nicobar have published highly regarded reports in the nuclear industry in their jurisdictions, including reports on country developments, advanced and small modular reactors, life extensions and waste management. The partnership allows customers to benefit from enhanced access to these and future market intelligence products.

“Today’s announcement is another solid step towards our mission of providing actionable market intelligence and business development support to every decision-maker in the nuclear energy industry,” said Strategic Insights CEO T. Rosemary Yeremian. “China is a vibrant and important market that our customers in North America are looking to expand into with the help of Nicobar.”

“We’re very pleased and fortunate to have found a partner with whom we have such strong and natural synergies,” said Nicobar Group Director James Stovall. “We’re looking forward to working with Strategic Insights to establish a robust model for commercial cooperation between the Chinese and North American nuclear industries, and exploring new opportunities in developing nuclear sectors around the world.”

To learn more about how the partnership of Strategic Insights and Nicobar Group can assist in the nuclear sector, companies are invited to visit our websites: https://strategicinsights.ca/ or http://www.nicobargroup.com/.

About Strategic Insights Inc.

Strategic Insights Inc. is a market intelligence and advisory firm that specializes in the nuclear energy and electricity sectors. Strategic Insights offers a full complement of research and advisory services and also publishes a suite of market outlooks and forecasts.

About Nicobar Group Ltd.

Nicobar Group Ltd. is a niche business consultancy specializing in the China nuclear power market. Headquartered in Shanghai, Nicobar’s services includes China market intelligence, market entry support, strategy development, project management, China lead generation and China supply chain and sourcing for the nuclear industry.