MD Magazine® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership to Include National Lipid Association

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MD Magazine®, a leading online and print source of physician news, conference coverage, and peer-to-peer discussion, has united with the National Lipid Association (NLA) through its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) Program. The partnership will also include sister publications, Rare Disease Report® and Pharmacy Times®.

“The National Lipid Association is a pioneer in the field of lipid management and clinical lipidology,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of Michael J. Hennessy Associates, parent company of MD Magazine®. “We are thrilled to team up with them and join their mission to save lives through patient support, education and research.”

With the goal of reducing mortality and disability related to disorders of lipid metabolism, NLA is a multidisciplinary specialty organization that works with medical professionals to enhance knowledge and clinical skills. NLA’s subsidiary, Foundation of the National Lipid Association, conducts professional educational outreach, offers small grant opportunities for professional education in lipidology, publishes reports related to all therapeutic strategies and offers support to patients through educational initiatives.

“We are very excited to partner with MD Magazine®, a leading source of news among the medical community,” said James A. Underberg, MD, MS, FNLA, National Lipid Association President. “With their vast reach and dedicated audience, this partnership will be a great opportunity for the NLA to provide valuable educational content to health care professionals and help improve patient care.”

As part of this joint effort, the NLA and Foundation of the National Lipid Association will be able to share valuable content through MD Magazine®, Rare Disease Report® and Pharmacy Times® and audiences will have unprecedented access to research developments, articles and interviews that can help oncologists better serve their patients. The SAP Program is designed to facilitate an open exchange of information among trusted peers, with the goal of improving patient care.

