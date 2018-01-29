EBG Premium Experience to Be Exclusive Provider of Hospitality and Experiential Packages for NBA All-Star 2018

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entertainment Benefits Group (EBG), one of the largest privately-held travel and entertainment providers in the U.S., today announced that its new Premium Experience Division has partnered with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to offer VIP hospitality packages for the NBA All-Star 2018, February 16-18 in Los Angeles.

The limited number of premium packages are now available and include access to several events taking place at the STAPLES Center, VIP clinics, and meet and greets, as well as premium seating and pre-game hospitality for the NBA All-Star Game. Each package includes:

VIP options to attend State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on February 17, where guests will experience the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, JBL Three-Point Contest, and Verizon Slam Dunk Contest.

Access to the first-ever “NBA All-Star Premier Pregame,” taking place Sunday, February 18 at the AEG Event Deck at L.A. Live. This epic pregame party, produced in conjunction with CAA Culinary, will feature a variety of food offerings from rockstar chefs Roy Choi, Michael Voltaggio, Nyesha Arrington, and Aarón Sánchez; a special DJ set by American music icon Questlove; and appearances by several NBA legends, among other special guests.

An on-court photo with an NBA Legend.

Access to hotel accommodation close to all official venues.

Access to NBA Crossover, a highly-curated multimedia experience that brings to life the music, fashion, art, technology and entertainment that surround today’s game.

“We are excited to partner with the NBA to deliver unique once-in-a-lifetime experiences to fans – from premium seating at the All-Star Game to an exclusive pregame party, featuring culinary delights prepared by world-class chefs,” said Brett Reizen, founder and Chief Executive Officer, EBG. “NBA All-Star gives fans an opportunity to witness the best of the best – from current NBA All-Stars to NBA legends – coming together to celebrate basketball at its finest.”

To learn more about the packages and/or purchase, please call 646.690.5500 or visit the website at https://premium.caa.com/category/NBA-All-Star-2018. Experiences may be customized for individuals and corporate groups. Inventory is limited, so be sure to act quickly.

Earlier this month, it was announced that leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) had made an investment in EBG, and would strategically align its best-in-class Premium Experience division under EBG’s management. The EBG Premium Experience Division produces world class experiences including corporate hospitality, event management, VIP experiences, event productions, and custom/private events for clients and corporations. With access to EBG’s massive distribution network to reach a broader customer base including EBG’s 40,000+ corporate clients, the Premium Experiences Division can assist venues, sports teams, artists and music tours to develop new experiential products for its fans and customers. In addition to the NBA partnership, the EBG Premium Experience Division has partnerships with the NHL, MLB, and several other top brands and organizations.

About EBG

EBG is one of the largest privately held travel and entertainment providers in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, with offices in New York, Orlando and Las Vegas, the company operates a network of consumer and B2B businesses reaching more than 60 million users. Its Corporate Programs Division, made up of TicketsatWork, Plum Benefits and Working Advantage, is the leading, most comprehensive travel and entertainment benefits program in the country – serving over 40,000 corporate clients and reaching over 50+ million employees. EBG also operates consumer sites including Showtickets.com, 45+ retail locations in Las Vegas, and a Premier Ticketing and Operations Center in Orlando – located minutes from Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World. The Premium Experience Division is a new service offered as part of EBG’s network, producing hundreds of annual events with corporate hospitality, event management, VIP Experiences, and event production for clients. Learn more about EBG at www.entertainmentbenefits.com/ and Premium Experiences at https://premium.caa.com/.