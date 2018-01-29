Innovid Launches New Solution to Help Brands Engage with Unreachable Consumers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovid, the world’s leading video marketing platform, today announced a new solution and partnerships to help brands reach, measure and engage the elusive ‘mobile first’ audiences. These new solutions include improvements to measurement that will scale mobile in-app video viewability and that will provide support for personalization and interactivity in video.

Innovid and leading SDK providers Fyber, InMobi and MoPub–working in tandem with verification providers—offer increased transparency and performance across VAST inventory for in-app mobile, enabling marketers to measure and engage in-app audiences on a much larger scale than previously possible.

Video is now most commonly viewed on mobile devices. eMarketer has predicted that 77 percent of all video spend will be executed programmatically in 2019, and that nearly 80 percent of programmatic ad spend will go to mobile rather than desktop. Agencies and advertisers are increasingly aware that broad swaths of their customers – particularly valuable millennials – are unreachable via traditional channels and use a smartphone or tablet as their primary viewing device. Innovid, along with its partners, is spearheading the way to support all leading viewability vendors alongside dynamic and interactive elements across VAST inventory – the most widely available inventory type for mobile in-app video delivery.

Prior to this release, VAST inventory was not able to support viewability measurement, interactive and dynamic components. Innovid is now launching VAST tags that are compatible with the leading viewability providers in market, as well as with the Open SDK initiative, which is expected to be released in early 2018.

“2018 is an inflection point for mobile video – advertisers are aware they cannot effectively reach certain audiences without being in-app, but up to this point, the lack of measurement and engaging formats has been a roadblock,” said Michael Tuminello, VP of Solutions and Partnerships, Innovid. “The rollout of standardized in-app viewability, and now the availability of a standardized format for delivering dynamic and engaging messages alongside mobile video, should help to close the gap between brands and audiences in the programmatic mobile video space, which – according to current trends – will make up the majority of the video market worldwide. We are partnering with some of the largest and most innovative mobile advertising companies to kick start what we hope will be an industry-wide effort to support transparency and engagement at scale for mobile video.”

“Historically, it has been a challenge to achieve the same degree of transparency and engagement within mobile video inventory, particularly when bought programmatically,” said Huascar Peralta, SVP, Global Ad Ops & Reporting, IPG Mediabrands. “We are thrilled to see Innovid and its partners introduce market-changing solutions that enable us to reach our target audiences in an engaging and interactive manner moving forward.”

"Our new VAMP platform takes support for mobile video in programmatic to the next level. We have already launched support for mobile-first VPAID but also wanted to add improvements for the core VAST format, which is widely used today and expected to further develop," said Roni Anavi-Fass, VP Product, Fyber. "Along with VPAID support, our work on VAST with Innovid allows us to support dynamic and interactive content and provides brands and agencies with better measurement so they can buy mobile video inventory with confidence."

“InMobi has been an advocate for VAST for quite some time and we’ve seen the benefits it has for mobile in-app video advertising,” said Anne Frisbie, SVP Global Brand and Programmatic, InMobi. “It’s exciting to see Innovid working with other partners in the industry on this initiative. With VAST, app developers and in-app video specialists can pre-cache video ads, which creates a seamless experience for users and delivers smooth, buffer-free video ads instantaneously. It also allows advertisers to engage users and provides them with a more efficient way to measure viewability for ads.”

"For advertisers who want to reach audiences with viewable and engaging mobile video ads to meet or exceed target KPIs, the solution is now available for VAST inventory: Innovid end card units running on massive scale with MoPub, a leading provider of mobile in-app inventory to programmatic marketers worldwide,” said Jacob Kreimer, Senior Product Growth Manager, MoPub.

The new solutions to elevate the impact of in-app mobile video and offer increased interactivity, engagement and measurement are all available immediately. For more information, please visit www.innovid.com.

About Innovid

Innovid is the leading global video marketing platform, delivering more video than any company across PCs, tablets, mobile phones, smart TVs and streaming devices. Innovid helps leading advertisers and agencies leverage the power of data to create interactive and personalized video that has been proven to deliver 80 percent higher performance than traditional pre-roll. Most recently, Innovid was featured in Business Insider’s 19 Most Interesting Ad-Tech Startups of 2017. Please visit www.innovid.com for more information.