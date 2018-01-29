KBRA Comments on Federal Tax Reform’s Impact on Public Finance Credit

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has released an analysis on the impact of federal tax reform on public finance credit.

KBRA believes that the tax code modifications will affect the public finance sector over time in a number of important ways. The most immediate effect is the elimination of the tax exempt status of advance refunding bonds. The curbing of unlimited state and local tax income and property tax deductions, and the doubling of the standard income tax deduction will contribute to a more challenging environment for certain municipal entities. In KBRA’s view, the impacts of federal tax reform on the public finance sector will evolve over time.

To view the report, please click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.