Embrace Home Loans Launches Innovative CompassPPE Integration

MIDDLETOWN, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Embrace Home Loans, a prominent leader in the mortgage industry, announced today the integration of CompassPPE™ API and mobile app into their Empower LOS.

Embrace remains focused on providing an efficient and streamlined mortgage loan experience to their customers, and this integration will provide Embrace employees, including over 200 loan officers, enhanced tools and features within Empower across multiple channels. Some of the most notable features of integrating CompassPPE™ within Empower include:

Quick-pricing of loan scenarios on mobile, tablet, or laptop

Full investor coverage of pricing, guidelines, and LLPAs

Automation of locking, relocking, and extensions

“As an organization that strives to create an unparalleled experience for both our customers and employees, Embrace is excited to partner with Compass Analytics and employ their innovative technologies through this integration,” said Brian Gilpin, Vice President of Capital Markets at Embrace Home Loans. “This integration allows the automation of our lock policy to save our Capital Markets desk a tremendous amount of time, while enabling true, real-time risk management capabilities.”

Gilpin continued, “This will also equip our loan officers with the tools they need to deliver an even more outstanding experience for borrowers as well as enable them to increase their own competitiveness and close more loans. Additionally, as we continue to transform from a purely business-to-consumer approach to one that includes a business-to-business component, providing loan operation functions to banks and credit unions, these tools will prove invaluable to delivering exceptional service to their customers and members. We are confident this will be a truly valuable partnership.”

Embrace’s team is working with Compass Analytics to go live on February 16.

About Compass Analytics, LLC

Compass Analytics is an innovator in the FinTech industry and a leading provider of pricing technology to lenders. Compass develops cutting-edge analytics and offers advisory and active risk management services to mortgage bankers, traders, investors, and banks. Compass’s suite of tools are revolutionizing the way home loans are formed and sold through the use of innovative real-time technology that we support with services, expertise, and guidance and include CompassPoint™, CompassPPE™, CompassBid™, CompassDirect™, and CompassCommit™.

Compass has offices in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York City, and Irvine.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans has remained a prominent leader in the industry, having afforded borrowers and financial institutions an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 46 states and D.C., Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and four times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.