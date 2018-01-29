Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Order from Telesat for Infrastructure Equipment to Support Multi-Gigabit Enhanced Internet Connectivity Solutions in Canada’s Northern Communities

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 29, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2018, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a multi-million dollar infrastructure equipment order from Telesat, a leading global satellite operator. Telesat will utilize the equipment to support its multi-Gigabit enhanced connectivity solutions for remote communities in Canada’s Far North.

The order specified Comtech EF Data’s CDM-760 Advanced High-Speed Trunking and Broadcast Modem and the FX Series WAN Optimization by its subsidiary, Memotec. The CDM-760 Advanced High-Speed Trunking and Broadcast Modem was designed to be the most efficient, highest throughput, point-to-point trunking and broadcast modem available. It offers users the most advanced combination of space segment saving capabilities while minimizing overhead. Building on Memotec’s long experience of voice and data optimization in mobile networks, the FX Series delivers superior IP packet optimization and traffic shaping capabilities.

Telesat will combine the performance of powerful Ka-band, high throughput satellite (HTS) spot beams aboard its new Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellite, scheduled to launch mid-2018, with Comtech EF Data’s CDM-760 Advanced High-Speed Trunking and Broadcast Modem and FX Series. Through this combination of the latest space and ground technologies, Telesat will deliver carrier services for government, mobile and Internet trunking with unrivaled speeds and efficiencies to communities in the Nunavut territory of Northern Canada. These remote communities will benefit from satellite-based connectivity with an initial service launch of over 14 Gbps. One satellite link will approach 4 Gbps aggregate speed using CDM-760 Advanced High-Speed Trunking and Broadcast Modems.

“Telesat undertook a complete market evaluation and determined that the Comtech solution is the best way to maximize the performance of the Ka-band HTS spot beams serving Northern Canada on our new Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellite launching mid-2018,” said Dave Wendling, Telesat’s Chief Technical Officer. “Combining the HTS spot beams on Telstar 19 VANTAGE with Comtech’s advanced modem technology offers a cost-effective solution that will transform the connectivity of Northerners across Nunavut’s communities.”

"Effective satellite connectivity and Internet services can be lifelines for residents in rural and remote areas," commented Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "We are proud to be working with Telesat to facilitate bringing high-speed broadband connectivity to the communities of Nunavut.”

About Telesat

Telesat is a leading global satellite operator, providing reliable and secure satellite-delivered communications solutions worldwide to broadcast, telecom, corporate and government customers. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with offices and facilities around the world, the company’s state-of-the-art fleet consists of 15 GEO satellites, the Canadian payload on ViaSat-1 and one Phase 1 LEO satellite which is the start of Telesat’s planned global LEO satellite constellation that will offer low latency, high throughput broadband services. An additional two GEO satellites are under construction with launches planned for mid-2018. Telesat is also a leading technical consultant providing high value expertise and support to satellite operators, insurers and other industry participants on a global basis. Privately held, Telesat’s principal shareholders are Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL). (www.telesat.com)

About Comtech EF Data

Comtech EF Data Corp. is the recognized global leader in satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The advanced communication solutions encompass the Heights Networking Platform, Advanced VSAT Solutions, Satellite Modems, RAN & WAN Optimization, Network & Bandwidth Management and RF products. The Company is recognized as a technology innovator, and has a reputation for exceptional product quality and reliability. The solutions enable commercial and government users to reduce OPEX/CAPEX and to increase throughput for fixed and mobile/transportable satellite-based applications. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

