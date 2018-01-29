IEEE and State Grid Corporation of China Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Representatives from IEEE PES and the IEEE China office, the International and Technical Departments of SGCC, and China Electric Power Institute attended the signing ceremony and discussions. (Photo: Business Wire)

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the world’s largest technical professional organization, and The State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on November 27, 2017 in Beijing, China. Mr. Jinbai Yang, Vice President of SGCC, and Professor Saifur Rahman, President 2018-19 of the IEEE Power & Energy Society, signed this MOU and held talks on mutual cooperation.

IEEE and SGCC have common objectives on international activities in the areas of power and energy, especially smart grid, UHV (Ultra High Voltage) transmission and other relevant topics. Both parties are committed to achieving the goals of improving, guiding, innovating and promoting the development of technology in the areas of power and energy. According to the MOU, SGCC will become a corporate member of the IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES) and an Advanced Corporate Member of the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA). In addition, both parties will cooperate in joint activities including the exchange of information, high-level visits, co-hosted international conferences, the development of international standards, and training of employees, etc.

Mr. Jinbai Yang said “In recent years the cooperation between SGCC and IEEE has yielded fruitful achievements in smart grid, UHV and other related areas. To date, SGCC has formally initiated 13 IEEE standards through IEEE-SA, six of which have been published, 69 leaders and experts have become IEEE senior members, and one expert has become an IEEE Fellow. Through the establishment of a strategic partnership with IEEE, SGCC has expanded its influence internationally and promoted SGCC's discourse in global standards setting.”

Professor Saifur Rahman said, “I am very pleased to see that IEEE and the SGCC have signed a memorandum of understanding for PES corporate members. This is the first memorandum of understanding between the two organizations on this subject, and we hope that this example will encourage other Chinese organizations to work more closely with IEEE and its associations such as the IEEE Power & Energy Society.”

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of technological areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.

About IEEE PES

The IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES) is the leading provider of scientific and engineering information on electric power & energy for the betterment of society and a trusted resource dedicated to the technical, informational, networking and professional development needs of its members. With over 37,000 members around the globe representing every facet of the electric power and energy industry, PES is at the forefront of the rapidly changing technological advancements that impact everyone’s future. PES celebrated its 125th year of service in 2009. Additional information on IEEE PES can be found at: http://www.ieee-pes.org.

About State Grid Corporation of China

The State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) is the largest public utility in the world. SGCC’s core business is to build and operate power grids and provide secure, reliable, economic, clean, and sustainable power supply for the development of the society. Its service area covers 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, the area of which equals to 88% of the national territory. SGCC has 1.6 million employees and serves a population of over 1.1 billion.