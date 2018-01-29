Magenta Goes Green: T-Mobile Commits to 100% Renewable Energy

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it will move to 100% renewable electricity by 2021, and the Un-carrier has joined RE100, a collaborative, global initiative uniting more than 100 influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity. T-Mobile also took a big step toward their clean energy commitment, unveiling a 2nd wind farm project backed by the Un-carrier.

“It’s the Un-carrier way to do the right thing by our customers, and moving to renewable energy is just a natural part of that,” said John Legere, president and CEO at T-Mobile. “And it’s not just the right thing to do – it’s smart business! We expect to cut T-Mobile’s energy costs by around $100 million in the next 15 years thanks to this move. Imagine the awesome things we can do for our customers with that!”

Path to 100% Renewable Energy

T-Mobile unveiled, for the first time today, that the company has finalized a contract for 160 MWs from Infinity Renewables’ Solomon Forks Wind Project in Kansas, with power generation slated to begin in early 2019. The Solomon Forks project marks T-Mobile’s 2nd major wind power project. The first, the Red Forks Wind Power Project in Oklahoma, went online this past December. Combined, the two will generate 320 MWs for T-Mobile, enough to meet an estimated 60% of the Un-carrier’s total energy needs nationwide.

To reach 100%, T-Mobile will buy enough wind power annually to account for every unit of electricity the company consumes. And the Un-carrier is focused on creating new energy from renewable sources, buying only from projects that wouldn’t exist without T-Mobile’s involvement.

Formalizing its commitment to go 100% renewable, T-Mobile US also joined Nike, Google, Microsoft and Facebook as part of RE100. Started by The Climate Group, RE100 works with leading businesses around the world to switch private sector electricity demand to renewables and accelerate the transformation of the global energy market and the transition to a low carbon economy. T-Mobile will report electricity data annually to RE100, who will report on the Un-carrier’s progress.

Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100 at The Climate Group, said: “It’s great to see T-Mobile US shifting to renewables for its power consumption. As a large electricity consumer in the US, they can truly transform energy systems by bringing significant renewable capacity online – all of that while delivering real value to their customers. I congratulate them for a great commitment.”

