Arrow Electronics and Cadence Launch OrCAD Entrepreneur on Arrow.com to Accelerate Printed Circuit Board Design Process

CENTENNIAL, Colo. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) have expanded their ongoing collaboration, launching the Cadence® OrCAD® Entrepreneur package for OrCAD Capture Cloud on the Arrow.com design center. The new software tool suite cuts in half the time that it takes a designer to move from design to prototype, when compared to the traditional process of manually designing and simulating across separate systems.

“Thousands of design engineers already use OrCAD Capture Cloud on Arrow.com,” said Arrow Chief Digital Officer Matt Anderson. “OrCAD Entrepreneur goes even further, helping engineers bring their design ideas to life more quickly and easily than ever before. Arrow looks forward to continuing our successful collaboration with Cadence, and to bringing cutting-edge online design tools like OrCAD Entrepreneur to the engineers who rely on our digital platform.”

Designers use OrCAD Entrepreneur to capture their system-level design in the familiar OrCAD Capture Cloud design environment, which is accessible directly from Arrow.com. They can then download the design onto their desktop for simulation and layout—moving seamlessly from design through advanced circuit simulation and PCB layout, and all the way to manufacturing.

From within the cloud-enabled design environment, designers can also select from existing Arrow reference designs, pick components from the existing Arrow parts library and generate a complete bill of materials, all in one seamless flow. Designers can also print, share and upload new designs.

“We are pleased to achieve this latest milestone in our ongoing collaboration with Arrow,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager, Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “By more tightly coupling OrCAD Capture Cloud with Arrow’s extensive online resources and further streamlining the PCB design flow, OrCAD Entrepreneur advances Cadence’s System Design Enablement strategy and helps engineers bring differentiated products to market more efficiently.”

For more information on the OrCAD Entrepreneur package now available through Arrow, please visit www.arrow.com/en/products/po6000/cadence-design-systems.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. Arrow serves as a supply channel partner for more than 125,000 original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers and commercial customers through a global network of more than 465 locations serving over 90 countries.

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

